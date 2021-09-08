Hampstead Heath is a wonderful open area, just North of where I live in London and a blessing for all of us who use it.

Here is some background – and some early photographs, which have just been made public. They are held in the Museum of English Rural Life.

They were deposited there by the Open Spaces Society, which is one of Britain’s earliest conservation societies, fighting for public access to land since 1865, and helping found the National Trust. Anyone is free to use them.

Martin

Hampstead Heath is a wild park of woodland and meadows, tucked inside north London’s Zone Two – less than four miles from the centre, though you’d never know it. It sprawls over 800 acres and boasts some of the most spectacular views in the city. This is the park that inspired C.S. Lewis to write The Chronicles of Narnia, that Constable spent his final years painting, and Londoners of all stripes have been coming here to escape the city for over 200 years.

Today, there are few better ways to spend a Sunday in London than with a lazy ramble on the Heath, followed by a pint, or a roast, at one of our wonderful local pubs. The swimming ponds – particularly the ladies’ and men’s – hold almost mystical status among those brave enough to take a dip. Come to fly your kite on Parliament Hill, bring a picnic, and while away your afternoon.

Hampstead Heath exists today thanks to a long, hard battle that was fought through the 1800s to protect one of the last remaining ‘lungs of London’ for everyone to enjoy. For over 200 years the Heath has been a hugely popular escape from the city, especially for the gigantic fairs that flourished from around 1850, earning it the nickname ‘Appy ‘Ampstead.