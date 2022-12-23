US sanctioned vessel was seen loading in darkness from the Simonstown naval base. Earlier the official opposition, the Democratic Alliance had this to say about the Russian ship’s activities.

“Evidence suggests over the past two nights there was unusual activity in the harbour with ship-mounted cranes offloading cargo from the Russian commercial vessel onto trucks. There was also truck movement transporting containers in and out of the naval base. The trucks were protected by armed personnel. While trucks transporting containers are not uncommon it is unusual for such activities to take place at night. “This behaviour had local residents worried because the vessel is under sanction by the US and European Union after Russia invaded Ukraine,” he said, adding, “Given government’s history with Russia, Minister Modise needs to come clean and explain what is going on and why this commercial vessel was allowed to dock at Simon’s Town. What is the minister hiding and why is it shrouded in secrecy? The minister and the Chief of the SANDF (SA National Defence Force) have a responsibility to tell South Africans what is going on”.

Source: News 24

‘I don’t know anything’: Minister still in the dark over mysterious docking of Russian ship in SA

By Marvin Charles and Alex Patrick

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise.

Deon Raath

Minister Thandi Modise is none the wiser on the mysterious docking of a US-sanctioned Russian vessel in Simon’s Town three weeks ago.

She accused the US of threatening African sovereignty, saying the superpower was only interested in the cargo vessel coming to South Africa because of their stranglehold on the continent’s development.

The US consulate warned that entities supporting the Lady R could run afoul of their country’s sanctions.

Three weeks after a Russian cargo vessel mysteriously anchored at the South African Navy’s largest base, the minister whose command the navy falls under is pleading ignorance.

On Thursday, Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise for the first time responded to questions from the media, saying she was still waiting for information.

“I do not want to comment on the contents of this vessel because, until I get all the paperwork, I will be guessing,” she said on the sidelines of a briefing in Pretoria about military veterans’ pension funds.

“I will be giving you hearsay and tomorrow you will be saying I am a liar. And I am very clear: I don’t want to be called a liar.

“I am waiting for the paperwork, I am waiting for the people who know,” she said.

The Lady R, which anchored at Simon’s Town Naval Base for three days earlier this month before heading towards Turkey, sails under the flag of the Russian Federation.

It is among dozens of other vessels and shipping companies subject to economic sanctions by the United States Treasury Department.

Modise said the US was interested in the Lady R’s association with South Africa because of their stronghold on Africa’s development.

“America threatens the rest of Africa – not just SA – of having anything that is even smelling of Russia,” the minister said.

The Lady R, with her home port listed as Astrakhan, docked at the Simon’s Town Navy Base on Tuesday, 6 December.

Netwerk24 Jaco Marais

Despite numerous queries from New24 about why a civilian cargo vessel docked at a naval base, government authorities failed to provide any information.

However, several residents told News24 that the ship was seen offloading cargo in the presence of military personnel late in the evening of December 6.

Modise said: “What we do know is that whatever contents this vessel was getting were ordered long before Covid-19.”

She said the department needed to apply their minds instead of providing “rushed responses”.

In response to Modise’s remarks about the US, Stacy Barrios, a spokesperson at the US Consulate General in Cape Town, told News24: “We have no information or comment to share on this issue.”

The Lady R anchored at Simon’s Town Naval Base.

Netwerk24 Jaco Marais

Opposition political parties, the DA, GOOD and ACDP, have slammed the government’s silence, saying it supports suspicions that something illegal took place, News24 previously reported.

On Thursday, the DA’s Kobus Marais, who has been vocal about the Lady R’s stop in South Africa, told News24 there were too many unanswered questions.

“If all import and relevant declarations were done legally and regularly, why the secrecy, silence and loading/offloading only in the midnight hours?”

The United States consulate in Pretoria warned that entities supporting the Lady R risked running into difficulties with the super power, News24 previously reported.

“We had previously advised the South African government that the Lady R was planning to stop in South Africa,” said US Embassy spokesperson David Feldmann.

“We had indicated the vessel was sanctioned under US law because the ship is part of Russia’s military export-import business and had cautioned that entities supporting the vessel could run afoul of US sanctions,” he added.