Source: Addis Standard

A sea of protesters in Debre Markos, the capital of Amhara regional state, this morning. Photo: social media

Addis Abeba, April 20/2021 – Hundreds of thousands of the Amhara nation are rallying in various cities and towns in Amhara regional state as of yesterday to protest against recent reports of targeted killings, attacks and displacement of memebrs of the Amhara community residing particularly in western Oromia and in Metekel zone of the Benishangul Gumuz regional states.

The protests came in the wake of the latest violence in the Oromo Special zone, as well as in South Wollo & North Shewa zones of Amhara region, which are now under the federal army command post.

Many protesters are also chanting messages denouncing Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who is increasingly being blamed for failing to stop the attacks. Some also carried banners blaming PM Abiy Ahmed for the June 22 multiple assassinations of senior regional officials including the president Ambachew Mekonnen and the regional attorney general Migbaru Kebede.

On Sunday, the opposition National Movement of Amhara (NAMA) issued a blistering criticism on the Prime Minister accusing him of aiding and abetting the “OLF/Shene” rebels, who the Amhara regional authorities blame for all the attacks against the Amhara community. NAMA also classified the attacks as “state sponsored terrorism” against the Amharas.

Since yesterday, protests are being held in various cities and towns including in the regional capital Bahir Dar, which is happening today, as well as major cities including Debre Markos, Weldiya, and Desse, among others. Protests were also staged by students in various universities including the Addis Abeba university here in the capital and Debre Markos Universiry.