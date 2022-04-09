Source: Time

Putin’s Exploitation of Africa Could Help Him Evade Sanctions

By George Clooney, Justyna Gudzowska, and John Prendergast

April 8, 2022 9:00 AM EDT



Since the invasion of Ukraine, an extraordinary coalition of allies is

working together to isolate Russia economically, imposing sanctions

and cutting off access to the global financial system. This campaign

has shown success in degrading Russia’s economy. The Kremlin, however,

may find a financial lifeline in an unlikely place—Africa. The more

successful the economic war on Russia is, the more the Kremlin will

rely on plundered African resources as a means of evading sanctions

and keeping the Russian war machine going. To understand this danger,

it is important to grasp the manner in which Moscow has planned for a

moment like this.

Over the last few years, Vladimir Putin and his cronies have sought to

project Russian power in corrupt but resource-rich African countries,

exerting their influence through a shadowy mercenary force known as

the Wagner Group. While this murderous outfit has itself been

sanctioned by the U.S., the E.U., and the U.K., its membership and

tactics remains shrouded in secrecy. What we do know is that Russia

has used Wagner operatives to provide a security shield for African

despots in exchange for access to precious natural resources.

Financed by Yevgeny Prigozhin, sometimes called “Putin’s Chef” because

he rose to power after running a catering company favored by the

Kremlin, the Wagner Group first appeared on the scene in 2014 in

Ukraine. “Putin’s shadow army” is estimated to have as many as 5,000

members and has acted as a mercenary force fighting on behalf of

Russia, but in a way that allows Moscow a measure of deniability. The

group has deployed to other hot spots around the world, including

Libya, Sudan, the Central African Republic, Madagascar, Mozambique,

Mali, and Syria (where Wagner mercenaries fought a bloody battle with

U.S. special forces in 2018).

In Sudan, where the fall of Omar al-Bashir in 2019 could have left

Russia without a corrupt partner, the Wagner Group found a friend in

Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo (aka Hemedti)—Sudan’s second in command and

leader of the genocidal militia the Rapid Support Forces, previously

known as the Janjaweed. Hemedti had made his own fortune running a

shadow economy dominated by gold exports. He also helped Russia secure

access to gold mines.

In fact, even as Russia was initiating its bombing of Ukraine,

Hemedti’s Twitter account posted pictures of his meeting with Russia’s

foreign minister Sergey Lavrov. Hemedti had been in Moscow to discuss

ways of deepening economic ties between Sudan and Russia. More notable

than Hemedti’s public show of allegiance to Russia during this moment

of international opprobrium was that Lavrov actually made time for

Hemedti at such a critical juncture. Russia hopes to set up a Red Sea

naval base in the country, projecting its naval power into a strategic

transport corridor.

In the Central African Republic, where the Wagner Group has an

outsized role and a Wagner operative serves as the president’s

security advisor, a joint investigation by The Sentry and CNN

established that mercenaries from the group have engaged in atrocities

including murder, rape, and torture to capture areas that are rich in

gold, diamonds, and other minerals. Wagner has also initiated a

process to change the mining code to create a monopoly for itself in

the country’s gold and diamond mining sector.

By using the Wagner Group to burrow into these resource-rich countries

and secure lucrative mining concessions, Russia has been trying to

future-proof itself against the kinds of sanctions now being imposed

by the U.S. and its allies. Russia’s Africa strategy is clear: through

the private military proxy, it sets up shop in countries with unstable

political and security environments and high levels of corruption; it

forges opportunistic relationships with powerbrokers in the government

or security services; it provides training to state security forces

and non-state armed groups alike; it carries out missions marked by

atrocities; and it maintains strong, if quiet, links to the Kremlin,

conducting operations that directly support Putin’s geopolitical

objectives.

To be sure, the robust steps taken in recent weeks by the U.S. and

allies to sever Russia’s connections to the international economy are

critical. But however surprised Putin may be by the swift and

multilateral imposition of sanctions in response to the invasion,

Russia’s Africa strategy suggests that the Kremlin has been doing some

quiet contingency planning for this sort of scenario. Denying Russia

long-term access to resources in Africa is therefore essential to

ensuring that these sanctions are truly effective. Gold and diamonds

are attractive assets for international pariahs because they can be

sold and exchanged while avoiding the regulated banking sector, and

this playbook has been used in the past by both Iran and Venezuela.

Steps must be taken to ensure that Russia doesn’t continue to have

access to new sources of gold, diamonds, and other natural resources.

But how does one go about that? The impulse might be to force African

leaders to choose between Russia and the West. But rather than

imposing this outdated Cold War choice, Washington and its allies

should instead focus on expanding their efforts to counter the

creeping spread of kleptocracy on the continent.

Africa might seem remote from the current war in Ukraine; worse yet,

some may disregard Africa as a strategic priority for the U.S. But

make no mistake: Putin and his allies favor kleptocracy. They thrive

on corruption. In the end, their only real ideology is graft, and when

they are able to spread it, they create new zones in which they can

exert their influence. Corrupt leaders in places like Sudan, CAR, and

Mali welcome Moscow’s mercenaries under the guise of law and order,

but in reality they use the hired guns to maintain their own power. In

exchange, they barter away precious national resources to Russia.

Last year, President Joe Biden wisely deemed the fight against

corruption a core national security interest. As Russia is further

isolated and looks for allies and resources in Africa, it’s time to

earnestly take up that fight by focusing on dismantling the key

networks that enable kleptocracy deploying smarter financial pressure,

renewed diplomacy, and robust private sector engagement. The choice

for African countries should not be between the West and Russia.

Rather, it should be good governance, development, democracy,

responsible investment, and human rights versus cycles of corruption

and atrocities that only benefit authoritarian regimes and their

enablers.

Clooney is Co-Founder of the Clooney Foundation for Justice and

Co-Founder of The Sentry. Prendergast is Co-Founder of The Sentry.

Gudzowska is Director of Illicit Finance Policy at The Sentry.

https://time.com/6165246/putin-africa-evade-sanctions/