Situation in Tigray (per 30 August)

A TDF spokesperson has told several news outlets, including VOA, that the TDF is not in control of the city of Weldiya in the Amhara region. It has however been confirmed that the TDF controls Kobo, although fighting is still taking place in its surroundings.

UNOCHA says the humanitarian situation in northern Ethiopia continues to be alarming.

UNOCHA says that since 24 august, when active conflict started again, humanitarian aid to Tigray has been suspended. This includes the air services, which were responsible for providing cash and personnel to Tigray by air for aid purposes.

UNOCHA is calling on parties to cease hostilities in order to facilitate the provision of aid.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 30 August)

According to Addis Standard, the Ethiopian Media Authority (EMA) stated that it will hold media accountable that are found to be “forgoing national interest and peace shattering”.

The Director General of EMA, Mohammed Idris, said that: “even though media houses are expected to deliver timely news, priority should be given to national interest and preserving communal peace and security.”

He also said that spreading information during times of national distress that could potentially benefit “enemy forces” should be avoided.

Similarly, the Chief Executives of state-led media outlets (Fana Broadcasting Network (FBC) and Walta TV) emphasised that media should never compromise national interests.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) Ethiopia says nearly 600,000 people have been displaced due to drought in Ethiopia and migrated in search of food, water and help.

The United Nations Population Fund has released its July report for Ethiopia. It estimates that more than 20 million people need humanitarian assistance.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has ended a two-day visit to Algeria to bolster economic ties.

Situation in Eritrea (per 30 August)

The Eritrean government has taken over the management of an agricultural technical school in Hagazl. The school was being run by Salasian brothers. It is the 8th institution that the Eritrean government has taken over since 2019.

One person told the National Catholic Reporter that “The level of restriction [in Eritrea] is extreme. Any criticism is severely punished, and those at home take the punishment for any of their relatives in exile”.

Regional Situation (per 30 August)

The Ethiopian ambassador to Sudan said that the country is ready to negotiate with Sudan and Egypt over the GERD dam filling.

The World Food Programme announced that a ship carrying 23.000 tons of wheat has arrived in Djibouti. It is the first shipment of grain from Ukraine to Africa since the war with Russia began. It will be used to support 20 million people who face hunger in Ethiopia.

It is estimated that the supplies will be enough to feed 1.5 million people for a month.

WFP indicated the food cannot travel to Tigray, due to a halt to operations. “At the moment our operations in Tigray are on pause, while we assess both the security and the ability to reach the population,” according to Michael Dunford, the WFP’s East Africa director.

International Situation (per 30 August)

US Congressman Brad Sherman says he discussed with the US Envoy to the Horn of Africa, Mike Hammer, about the need for an immediate ceasefire in Ethiopia and the thousands of ethnic Tigrayan civilians who remain detained without trial by the Ethiopian government and Amhara regional forces.

He also discussed the need to protect vulnerable Ethiopian refugees in Sudan, who face recurrent floods and dire conditions.

An Eritrean ‘festival’ is expected to take place in Gießen, Germany, on 3 september. The event is being organised by the Eritrean consulate. It is the latest festival that has been announced, after a previous one held in Germany was cancelled for security reasons following clashes.

Gießener Allgemeine reports that the Eritrean consulate has been given stricter regulations, such as being obliged to name the starting time, issuing personalised invitations and setting up fences. The police stated that it is prepared for possible clashes.

The Aid Worker Security Report has been published. It has found that 2021 was the most deadly year since 2013, with 141 reported fatalities. 57% of the major attacks on aid workers took place in 5 countries: South Sudan, Afghanistan, Syria, Ethiopia, and Mali.

South Sudan is the most deadly country, with 29 fatalities. Ethiopia is fourth on the list with 20 incidents.

