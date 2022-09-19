Source: iNyheter

Mass fighting between Eritrean groups in Sweden

Helge Luråschief editor Published September 18, 2022 | 11:25

A big fight broke out on Saturday afternoon in the center of Husby between two rival groups of Eritreans. 105 people are said to have been arrested by the police. A further six people were arrested on Sunday.

At half past six on Saturday, the police had to go to Husby following calls that there was an uneasy atmosphere in the center of Husby between two “group rings”.

At half past eight the conflict escalated, and the police took 105 people into custody, five of whom were arrested. The police have launched a preliminary investigation into the noise, writes SVT .

According to Ole-Jörgen Persson (M), leader of the Rinkeby-Kista district committee, the reason for the fights was that an organization that supports the Eritrean regime organized a party. Eritreans who are critical of the regime also came to the area. Thus the clashes arose.

No serious injuries

– We are still on the scene, but it is very quiet at the moment. We have more resources available so we will look at who has done what during the fight, including with the help of cameras, says Helena Boström Thomas, spokesperson for the police, on Saturday evening.

Five people were arrested on Saturday and arrested on Sunday. Another person was arrested earlier on Saturday evening and is now in custody on suspicion of violence.

Samnytt has published a video from the police action.

– Imported conflicts

Social debater Simen Sandelien has already commented on the incident on his Facebook page . He believes it shows the bankruptcy of immigration policy.

– Political asylum should ensure that those who were persecuted had a buffer between themselves and the state that actively persecuted them. But when the diaspora groups become so large that there are violent clashes between regime-friendly and regime-critical groups, and where over a hundred people are arrested, then the receiving country has a problem, he writes and continues:

– Not only are you unable to give persecuted foreigners protection, but you have also imported the deepest conflicts from the world’s most war-torn areas into your own country. The damaging effects of this are difficult to put into words.