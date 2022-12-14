Situation in Tigray (per 13 December)

Information compiled by the Tigray regional government shows 10 locations, including Shire, Sheraro and Adwa, where non-Tigray forces are still located as of 08 December.

Sesina Hailou, member of Global Citizen, speaks of the use of “women’s bodies as a battlefield” during the war in Tigray. Women struggle to obtain justice and face social pressure to keep silent about past abuse, she says.

On 24 October, Eritrean troops killed 96 civilians in Egela district of the Tigray region of Ethiopia, reports Tigray Television.

In Ginine in Egela district, Eritrean troops allegedly recently killed 75 civilians including children and women, adds Tigray Television.

Amhara forces allegedly killed 42 and wounded 15 civilians, and raped 20 women since they entered Laelay Tselemti Woreda of Tigray, reports Dimtsi Woyane citing eye witnesses.

Dr Amanuel Haile, head of the Bureau of Health of Tigray, said that the region has received medical supplies, enabling it to treat about 34.000 malaria patients and to test 30.000 people for malaria.

Dr Amanuel described the status of delivery of medical supplies to the region as ‘’really encouraging’’, although the needs remain large.

Wegagen Bank as well as Anbessa International Bank said they have finalised preparations to resume banking services in Tigray, says Fana Broadcasting Corporation.

The National Bank of Ethiopia ordered all banks to prepare to restart services in Tigray, adds FBC.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 13 December)

Addis Standard reported that around 80 members of the Ethiopian parliament from Oromia region submitted a letter to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed demanding the government to peacefully settle the conflict with the Oromo Liberation Army in the same way as it did with Tigrayan forces.

Member of Parliament Buzayehu Degefa expressed his concern that “the Oromos have suffered in lack of peace. Killings and displacements have continued.” The MP added that “the peace that has been made in Tigray has to be replicated in Oromia.”

The Ethiopian Ministry of Justice filed charges of grand corruption against four employees of the National Intelligence and Security Services Including its deputy director for Construction and Logistics.

According to Ethiopian Insight the reformed New Media Law has failed to quell repression of the press by security forces in Ethiopia. Journalists who contest the government’s messages still face arbitrary arrest.

Regional Situation (per 13 December)

According to Reuters, Sudan will be developing and operating a Red Sea port, Abu Amama, in cooperation with UAE’s AD Ports Group and Invictus Investment following a 6 billion USD investment.

According to Rashid Abdi, Fellow at the Rift Valley Institute, Kenyan President Willam Ruto will name Ahmed Dheere, a lawyer in Nairobi, as special envoy for the Horn of Africa.

Rashid added Dheere was present when president Ruto visited Asmara and Addis Ababa.

In South Sudan’s Upper Nile State, escalating violence is causing large displacements of populations. UNICEF estimates that 75% of those fleeing are women and children.

According to UNICEF, 22.000 to 40.000 people have been forced to flee from the Kodok area. Conditions at the refugee camp in Malakal have deteriorated due to overcrowding.

Ambassador Tibor P. Nagy, former US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, states the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is the main security threat to the Horn of Africa at the moment, expecting it to be high on the agenda at the US-Africa Leaders’ summit.

Djibouti has announced that it will suspend its debt repayments to China as its external debt servicing costs tripled in 2022. The loans are part of the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative, says the European Times.

International Situation (per 13 December)

UN experts have produced detailed reports of ongoing abuse of mostly Ethiopian refugees and migrants in Yemen at the hands of Saudi forces who reportedly killed at least 430 migrants and injured 650 others in cross-border shelling and shooting between January and April 30, 2022.

Captured migrants were allegedly tortured with victims suffering sexual abuses and rape at the hands of Saudi security forces. Migrants are also at risk of abuse and extortion.

Sara Jacobs, US Congresswoman from California, argues for a rethinking of the US counter-terrorism strategy in Africa. She calls for a focus on good governance instead of use of force.

Jacobs says that the US involvement in Somalia has led to higher civilian casualties with “little evidence that it’s turning the tide against the al-Shabab”.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrived in Washington DC on 11 December to attend the US- Africa Leaders’ summit.

The white House previously denied inviting him, claiming instead to have invited the President, Sahle-Work Zewde, who then passed the invitation on to PM Abiy, says Today News Africa.

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.