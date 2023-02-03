Situation in Tigray (per 03 February)

Ethiopia Attorney General Gedion Timotheos briefed Ambassadors from European Union member states in Ethiopia today (3 February) on the implementation of the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities (CoH) Agreement.

The attorney general briefed the Ambassadors on the document “Policy Options for Transitional Justice in Ethiopia,” reported the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In the briefing event, Ambassador Mesganu Arega reportedly called for the Ambassadors to end the mandate of the UN International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia (ICHREE).

The state minister said that the mandate of ICHREE “undermines” the CoH Agreement and cooperation between the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

State Minister Mesganu Arega has requested the United States to “support Ethiopia’s bid in terminating the mandate of the highly politicized International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia,” stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ethiopia.

The state minister made statements in a phone call with Ambassador Tracey Ann Jacobson, Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Ethiopia.

Ethiopia’s proposal to defund the ICHREE in the Fifth Committee of the UN General Assembly was rejected by a vote 71 against 32 in favour and 50 other members abstained.

A joint communication on Ethiopia by two UN rapporteurs on minority issues and right to food raised “deprivation of food and other essential needs, large-scale killings and other serious attacks specifically targeting civilian members of the Tigrayan minority group.”

The communication raises the particular targeting of Tigrayans in deprivation of essential resources, air attacks and destruction of civilian properties, and large-scale killings, rape and sexual violence during the Tigray war.

The communication, dated 24 January, is addressed to Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen. It calls on the Ethiopian government to respond to the allegations and provide information on any investigations and follow-up within 60 days.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reports that the humanitarian response to certain areas in Tigray remains “highly constrained” because they are hard to reach. This is particularly the case in Central, Eastern and North-Western zones.

A new humanitarian corridor is available as of 23 January as the road from Adwa to Mekelle via Intincho – Bizet – Adigrat has opened up.

Kallamino Agricultural Investment Center of Tigray Development Association is ready to provide improved wheat seeds in order to improve food security in Tigray, writes Tigrai Online.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 03 February)

Displacement in the Amhara region has worsened after fighting in areas bordering the North Shewa Zone and the Oromia Special Zone on 21 January, reports OCHA.

Meanwhile, the North Shewa, South Wello and West Gojam zones in Amhara continue to receive displaced persons from Oromia.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced in Amhara and Oromia due to recent fighting.

Tens of thousands of people displaced last month, due to fighting in the Gida area in Oromia, are short on food and necessities, because aid partners cannot access the area.

In the Oromia and Somali region, outbreaks of cholera and measles are spreading, posing a danger especially to malnourished children, says Save the Children.

In the Afar region, OCHA reports that the delivery of humanitarian assistance to internally displaced people in the Megale woreda is challenged as some regions are hard to reach.

The Somali region is entering a “critical lean season” due to drought, states OCHA. Most areas require aid.

The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church (EOTC) called on believers to wear black vests during the three-day Fast of Nineveh in protest to the breakaway Holy Synod of Oromia and Nations and Nationalities. The EOTC is accusing the government of aiding the breakaway Synod.

The Ministry of Education pledged to rebuild 71 schools that were damaged during the war in the Amhara and Afar regions, reports Addis Standard.

International Situation (per 03 February )

Similarly, in his meeting today (3 February) with Ambassador Darren Welch, the Ethiopian state minister asked the UK to stop the mandate of the ICHREE, reports Fana Broadcasting Corporation.

Sudanese Military chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met in Khartoum and discussed normalisation of relations between their two countries, reports Aljazeera.

A statement from the Foreign Ministry of Israel said “During the visit, which was made with the consent of the United States, the parties finalised the text of the agreement.”

Aljazeera quoted the Sudanese Foreign Ministry as saying “It has been agreed to move forward towards the normalisation of relations between the two countries.”

The Pope is visiting South Sudan between 3 and 5 February.

27 civilians were killed in an attack in the Kajo-Keji County in Lire Payam, South Sudan.

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.