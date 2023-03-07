Peace negotiations (per 07 March)

During the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) 52nd Interactive Dialogue on the situation in Eritrea the Council stated that the withdrawal of the Eritrean army from Ethiopia’s Tigray region remains slow.

Whilst there are reports of some withdrawal by Eritrea out of Tigray, the withdrawal has not been completed and the withdrawal is slow.

The withdrawal is required under the Cessation of Hostilities (CoH) agreement. Mrs. Nada Al-Nashif, UN’s Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, described it as: “very slow and largely incomplete”.

The Deputy High Commissioner stated that Eritrea “has not taken any step to establish accountability mechanisms for violations of international human rights and humanitarian law committed by its army in the context of the Tigray conflict.”

She also stated that perpetrators in the Eritrean army are allowed to act with impunity.

Mrs. Nada Al-Nashif added that in Eritrea “there is no genuine prospect that the domestic judicial system will hold perpetrators to account”.

The UN HRC emphasised the importance of monitoring and reporting of the withdrawal of all Eritrean troops from Tigray.

Situation in Tigray (per 07 March)

Aksum University called on local, national and international communities to help with financial and material support to resume activities of the university.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 07 March)

Shortages of foreign currency cause scarcity in essential medicine supplies in Ethiopia. Many patients depend on smuggled medicines which are overpriced and not affordable for low-income families.

Ethiopian Minister of Water and Energy Habtamu Itefa and China International Energy Group Co., Ltd. chair Li Xiang discussed energy investment opportunities in Ethiopia, according to Fana Broadcasting Corporation.

The minister said that Chinese investors could enhance regional integration by investing in renewable energy and reduction of carbon emission.

Situation in Eritrea (per 07 March)

The UN HRC considered the persistent human rights violations in Eritrea, described as: “dire”.

There is no sign of improvement with regards to the human rights situation in Eritrea, Nada Al-Nashif said.

She added that the UN HRC has been asking Eritrea to take “demonstrable steps” to ameliorate the accountability for past and current human rights violations.

The UN HRC considered that the situation in Eritrea continues to be characterized by serious human rights violations, including torture, arbitrary detention, enforced disappearances and restrictions of the rights to freedoms of expression, association and peaceful assembly.

Nada Al-Nashif expressed concern that “these human rights violations were committed in the context of complete impunity” in Eritrea, according to a statement of the UN HRC.

Human Rights Watch stated its concern over ongoing collective punishment of relatives and family members in Eritrea.

The Eritrean delegation rejected all the accusations and stated these were motivated by foreign desires to intervene in the country.

Regional Situation (per 07 March)

The Ugandan Government pledged to establish an Information Centre for Eritreans living in Uganda to support bilateral relations between the two countries.

Concern is expressed that the Eritrean Information Centre will expose refugees from Eritrea to persecution in Uganda.

The Eritrean government is allegedly keeping a firm hold on the Eritrean diaspora in other countries and this includes refugees who try to escape from the dire human rights situation in the country.

Concern was raised that the proposed Information Centre may give the Government of Eritrea greater leeway in pursuing refugees from the country in Uganda.

In a statement, the UN relief official in Somalia appealed for unhindered humanitarian access to all those in need as clashes between security forces and clan leaders in Laascaanood in northern Somalia intensified. OCHA reports heavy fighting on the outskirts of the town since 6 March.

According to the statement, at least 80 people were killed in the violence in the disputed Sool Region, with 451 injuries among those not fighting, including medical personnel.

At least 200,000 people have been displaced following month-long clashes in Laascaanood town of Northern Somalia. OCHA states the humanitarian response is limited due to insecurity.

Mohamed Dagalo (Hemedti), Vice-President of Sudan’s governing Council, is allegedly linked to activities aimed at overthrowing the Chadian Interim President, Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, according to Africa Confidential.

It is alleged that Hemedti would be acting on interests of collaborating with Russian entities including the Wagner group.

It is reported that the Vice-Chairman of the Al Mutrf company in Saudi Arabia met with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

Discussions reportedly included the progress of operations of the Fanko goldmine which is jointly owned by the Eritrean National Mining Corporation and the Al Mutrf company.

