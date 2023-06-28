The US has issued two statement, outlining the action they are taking to end the Wagner group’s activities in Africa, which help fund their operations in Ukraine, while also furthering Russia’s objectives in Africa.

The United States Issues an Advisory Focused on the Gold Sector Across Sub-Saharan Africa

JUNE 27, 2023

Today, the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of Labor, and the United States Agency for International Development issued a unique business risk advisory focused on the gold sector across sub-Saharan Africa. The advisory highlights the opportunities and specific risks raised by the gold trade across sub-Saharan Africa and encourages industry participants to adopt and apply strengthened due diligence practices to ensure that malign actors, such as the Wagner Group, are unable to exploit and benefit from the sector, which remains essential to the livelihoods of millions of people across the continent.

The advisory provides integrated and holistic guidance to those connected to the gold sector in sub-Saharan Africa, which produces approximately 25 percent of the world’s gold each year. It encourages U.S. businesses to undertake responsible investment in all aspects of the sector: mining, trading, refining, manufacturing, and retail of end products. In particular, the advisory discusses the multi-faceted context related to artisanal and small-scale mining, reviewing the opportunities for development in the sector and ways in which the U.S. government has provided support.

At the same time, there are numerous risks that are directly and indirectly connected to the gold sector in sub-Saharan Africa. Without adequate due diligence and appropriate mitigating measures, an industry participant may inadvertently contribute to one or more of these risks, including conflict and terror financing, money laundering, corruption, sanctions evasion, human rights and labor rights abuses, and environmental degradation.

The United States shares the same interests and objectives as gold producers across sub-Saharan Africa in ensuring the development of a responsible and sustainable gold sector that eliminates the role of predatory and malign actors. This advisory serves as another tool to achieve those objectives.

Sanctioning Entities and Individual Connected to Wagner Group in Africa

ANTONY J. BLINKEN, SECRETARY OF STATE

JUNE 27, 2023

The United States is imposing sanctions on several entities in the Central African Republic (CAR) today for their connection to the transnational criminal organization known as the Wagner Group and for their involvement in activities that undermine democratic processes and institutions in the CAR through illicit trade in the country’s natural resources.

We are also designating one Russian national who has served as a Wagner executive in Mali. Wagner has used its operations in Mali both to obtain revenue for the group and its owner, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, as well as to procure weapons and equipment to further its involvement in hostilities in Ukraine.

The United States has also issued a new business risk advisory focused on the gold industry across sub-Saharan Africa. Specifically, this advisory highlights how illicit actors such as Wagner exploit this resource to gain revenue and sow conflict, corruption, and other harms throughout the region. Death and destruction has followed in Wagner’s wake everywhere it has operated, and the United States will continue to take actions to hold it accountable.

The Gold Advisory is a joint effort by Departments of State, the Treasury, Labor, Commerce, and Homeland Security, as well as the United State Agency for International Development. To read the full text of the Advisory, see here. The Department of the Treasury designated two CAR-based entities, Midas Resources SARLU and Diamville SAU; one UAE-based entity, Industrial Resources General Trading; and one Russia-based entity, Limited Liability Company DM, and also designated one Russian national, Andrey Nikolayevich Ivanov, pursuant to Executive Order 14024. For more information about these designations, please see the Department of the Treasury’s press release.