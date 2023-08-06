By: Eyob Tilahun Abera

Abiy’s regime is rotating around the orbit of brutal acts and has declared full-fledged war against the Amhara region with a plan to break the new record of atrocities. Abiy, a war criminal, is going to commit another atrocity crime against its people.

Since dictator Abiy came to power in 2018 by hijacking the public revolution, about a million people have been unlawfully killed and others disabled, raped, displaced, lost their property and loved ones, jailed, tortured, and abducted by government forces across the country.

Nonstop mass graves and massacres of innocent people happened across the country, and economically, he spent more than $28 billion of taxpayer funds fighting against its people. A record level of humanitarian crisis was observed in history and unfortunately continued.

Abiy’s regime is rushing to upgrade the level of catastrophe, and it seems he is not satisfied by the above-mentioned loss of human life and economy. So, Abiy’s brutal regime must fall at any cost to get freedom once and for all.

More than 20 million people are internally displaced in Ethiopia and surviving with aid. To avert the wave of the humanitarian crisis, donor organizations and countries were deployed to send food aid; unfortunately, Abiy’s regime committed theft on it to feed his military. This is a shameless government.

Abiy failed to learn a quick lesson from the recent civil war and launched a new war in the Amhara region and renewed the existing war in the Oromia region. He is a victim of diaphobia—fear of dialogue—and is fighting to silence dissent and copying the tragedies that were committed in one area of Ethiopia to other places as a good experience.

Turmoil is escalating in the Amhara region following Abiy’s announcement to destroy armed groups through military action, including Amhara Special Forces, who refused his plan to dissolve regional forces without their consensus on the issue.

However, massive protests and resistance were faced, and instability in the region is quickly spiraling and threatens to cause a resurgence of violence, resulting in catastrophic effects.

An estimated more than half of the Amhara Special Forces turned their faces against Abiy due to his dictatorship, and they joined armed Fano groups. The resistance against the government is widely supported by about 40 million people in the Amhara region.

The government recently declared a state of emergency in the Amhara region and started heavy fighting with people in all areas of the region.

So, civilian causalities and the distraction of properties were recorded. To hide documentation of its crimes, Abiy’s regime switched off the internet across the Amhara region and shut down telecommunications as needed.

The key point is that Abiy failed to understand why opposition groups frequently emerge to struggle against the regime. The government was unwilling to solve differences through dialogue, and these groups emerged with assumptions of a struggle for self-defence from Abiy’s oppressive actions to silence their dissent for democracy and liberty.

Likewise, as part of Abiy’s decision to conduct the military operation against opposition groups in the Amhara region, the arbitrary detention, torture, and killing of people, particularly opposition party members, university lecturers, journalists, activists, critics, writers, and so on, became the new normal, fueling public anger.

Abiy’s regime terrorises people by abusing anti-terrorism legislation with unsubstantiated allegations. Following a state of emergency declared days before, a squad of Abiy’s government has started detaining people in mass.

Particularly in Addis Ababa and Oromia, whose background is from the Amhara region, people living there are targeted. So, detention centres, police stations, camps, prisons, and schools are full of arbitrary detainees, and treatment is inhuman.

Also, members of parliament who frequently asked Abiy’s regime to resign were detained with inhuman treatment regardless of their impunity to speak on behalf of the public in parliament. Abiy is an absolute dictator, and many people are at the boiling point of their anger over it.

Abiy buried freedom and democracy, and people have been struggling for their freedom at any cost. It is a sham on Abiy’s regime for moving against democracy in the 21st century.

Abiy’s regime continued to advocate hate speeches mainly against insurgents, stating them as a “radical enemy group” that needed to be eradicated. It is a complete failure to learn from the multifaceted costs paid due to their previous hate speeches against TPLF and others. Indeed, Abiy is a factory of hate speech and distributes it to other authorities.

Furthermore, Abiy’s regime has unlawfully demolished thousands of houses and even mosques in Addis Ababa. The worst thing is that the houses were deliberately demolished during the rainy season, and people were forcefully evicted. Forced eviction of people is illegal, which is against international and human rights laws.

After such tragedies, Abiy’s government let them be homeless, and this further fueled public anger against the regime. Probably, some of those forcefully evicted people might join the armed struggle against the regime.

Former atrocities across the country could be enough of a lesson for Abiy’s regime, as there is no solution through military action rather than dialogue. But he has failed to learn from his mistake and is unwilling to refrain from war against his people.

Abiy is expected to implement his dirty warfare of (1) devastatingly killing thousands of civilians with the dead assumption to send a deterrent for people not to be shelter fighters; and (2) physically and psychologically torturing civilians, such as through massive rape, killing civilians in front of their families. Abiy practically used it in Tigray during the recent war.

It should be very clear for Abiy’s regime, as there is no single regime that wins its people by mass killing them to silence their dissent.

So, you are advised to quit your military government and transfer it to the people of Ethiopia to establish civil administration and also be ready to be accountable. If not, it might be a matter of time for the public to take over your power at any cost to get freedom and make you accountable.

For the international community, things are getting worse and more complicated, particularly in the Amhara region, where devastating civilian casualties have been recorded. You are kindly requested to break your silence to prevent these numerous crimes and save the lives of civilians.

Otherwise, atrocities that happened in Tigay and surrounding regions are going to be repeated in the Amhara region and might be in other parts of the country.