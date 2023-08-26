Source: Watson

By Ralph Rohner

For Yohannes*, Switzerland was a place of hope. The 30-year-old came to Switzerland in 2016 and fled across the Mediterranean. Yohannes is standing in summery Zurich in sandals and long pants . He looks briefly at the sun and says: “Even for Eritreans it’s getting too hot here – and I don’t just mean the weather.”

The people of Eritrea feel abandoned by Switzerland. image: raphael rohner

The young man, who is now employed in Switzerland and is well on the way to becoming a Swiss citizen, is fatally affected by a few statements he made at the very beginning of his time in Switzerland: “When I arrived at the asylum center, I had to I explain to the authorities why I fled my homeland. I fled Eritrea because there is a dictatorship there and people just leave if they say something critical. Or, like me, they are simply arrested and tortured for no reason.”

In Switzerland, Yohannes was assigned an interpreter to translate his statements for the record.«I thought for the first time in my life that I could be honest and that someone would listen to me. I was imprisoned, beaten and abused like an animal.”

“Don’t say anything wrong about your country!”

Instead, Yohannes was repeatedly bullied by his interpreter when he vented his frustration and talked about the catastrophic conditions in Eritrea:“He threatened me in front of the authorities in my mother tongue that I shouldn’t say anything wrong about my country. He also belittled my statements, downplayed them and often waved me off when I started to tell stories about the capture of political refugees or other fates.”

[Graphic below – 10 countries with largest refugee populations in Switzerland]

image: bz

So Yohannes decided to leave out certain facts during the talks. To remain silent when further questions were asked about politics in Eritrea. Nevertheless, Yohannes told in detail about helpers in the country, about the secret whereabouts of his relatives, his cousin, who is planning his escape, and other things from his life . «The interpreter recorded everything in detail. Finally he nodded at me with a smile and said that I was lucky to be in Switzerland.»

Information leads to problems at home

Yohannes tells why Switzerland is a popular place of refuge for Eritreans: “Here you live in safety. My friends and I didn’t aim to come to Switzerland. Originally we wanted to visit friends in Germany .” Yohannes was quickly impressed by the fact that people in Switzerland rely on a political system that they can shape themselves and in which everyone has the same rights and obligations.

A refugee in temporary asylum accommodation in a civil protection facility in St. Gallen. image: raphael rohner

Yohannes only got a positive asylum decision after a few months and was allowed to stay in Switzerland. He was surprised that some of the interpreters he dealt with questioned him in a completely different way and did not even translate back what he said: «I was told that I was legally entitled to translate back and that the interpreter had no own make judgmental statements.» Then Yohannes had a bad suspicion:“They questioned me and used me! I was told by friends that some interpreters work directly for the dictator. They advised me not to disclose any information about my family and friends back home. But I had already said far too much.”

A few weeks later, Yohannes’ acquaintances and relatives at home finally received a visit from the authorities: “They visited my parents, asked for money and interrogated them. My parents, under pressure, revealed that they support my cousin and I financially. I haven’t heard from my cousin since then.” Yohannes shows photos of his parents and his cousin on his smartphone.

Manipulated translations as a reason for deportation?

Yohannes assumes that many asylum procedures are negatively influenced by manipulated statements. Yohanne’s suspicions are also confirmed by other media reports: his claims are consistent with current revelations by the investigative portal “Reflect”. Accordingly, several demonstrably politically persecuted refugees from Switzerland are said to have been sent back to Eritrea.

One of the men was arrested after his return, tortured and fled to Switzerland again – to apply for asylum again. The situation in Eritrea allows many people to remain in Switzerland despite a negative asylum decision. A recent study by the Swiss Refugee Aid shows that the number of social cases in Switzerland is increasing. Yohannes explains:«Whoever goes back, disappears! Otherwise the person worked for the government.”

The alleged infiltration of authorities by the Eritrean regime is not only causing displeasure in Switzerland. In 2015, the media in the Netherlands drew attention to the spies disguised as interpreters. At that time, Mirian Van Reisen, Professor of International Relations, said so in a radio interview. She said the interpreters were used by the Eritrean intelligence service.

Van Reisen was charged for her statements. However, investigations showed that several interpreters for the Eritrean state actually passed on information. “Since that day in court, practice has changed and our government is taking a closer look ,” she said when asked by this newspaper.

Former judge took lawyer to all interviews

The rumor that translators in Switzerland could work as informers for the government is also widespread in Eritrea. Surafel*, who works as a judge in Eritrea, heard about it before he fled: “I knew that our regime trains people who are sent to Europe as agents to work in the background there. How these people actually work is a secret.”

Surafel and his colleagues at the courts were increasingly harassed by government officials.”We didn’t want to allow people to be imprisoned or tortured without a trial. We took a firm stance against the regime and received the reward for doing so: some colleagues disappeared, others were threatened and silenced. It was like in Nazi Germany, you saw people in uniform picking you up and you had to remain silent.”

Surafel* is angry about the indifference of the Swiss authorities. image: raphael rohner

At some point Surafel decided to flee: “I had friends who had already made it to Switzerland. I had been warned about the “spies” in the Swiss authorities, so I organized a lawyer before I arrived.” He also tried to encourage other refugees to expose suspicious interpreters. “However, people were far too afraid of the consequences. There is a faint,” says Surafel.

The former judge was granted asylum and is now regarded as a person particularly in need of protection, since he is working with several European authorities, specialists from the UN and other organizations from exile against the machinations of the Afewerki regime. Surafel, who has since been allowed to bring his family to Switzerland, still lives in uncertainty today: “Afewerki’s people know very well that I’m here and that I’m against them.”

Former agent trainer proves espionage

When researching this article, sources repeatedly recommended the same name as an expert: a former agent trainer in Eritrea, who now works as an interpreter and consultant for aid organizations. Birhane*, as we call the man, is willing to meet for an interview . We arrange to meet at a busy place in Zurich. He wears horn-rimmed glasses, a polo shirt, long trousers and sandals. He has just come from a German lesson. Birhane speaks six languages ​​fluently and appears thoughtful. He was recently able to complete a university degree in Switzerland.

The matter with the interpreters is just the tip of the iceberg, he says, adding: “I trained agents in Eritrea for six years who had only one goal: to spread the propaganda of the Eritrean regime.” After all, the agents should ensure that money flows home. By his own admission, Birhane trained around 1,500 agents.

At some point he too had enough of the oppression and got scared. “A colleague from work was suddenly abducted by the secret service for no reason and only reappeared a year later. After that he was a different person.” Birhane was increasingly threatened and forced to do things he didn’t think was right. “At some point you can’t take it anymore and you have a choice: Do I defend myself and risk my life or do I flee?” Birhane chose the latter. He came to Switzerland via the Mediterranean. On his escape he met former students from the agent school. He even met some of them in Switzerland:”I recognized several who work as interpreters for the State Secretariat for Migration in the asylum center – that was a nasty surprise.”

It is clear to him that the governments in Europe have no real chance of finding out who is indoctrinated by the government and who is not. “The authorities need confidants who know Eritrea and our background. This is the only way we can unmask the spies and finally call them to account!”

The former trainer for agents in Eritrea fled to Switzerland because he opposed the regime. image: raphael rohner

The federal government wants to initiate investigations as soon as possible

Such serious allegations against interpreters at the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) have not been made for the first time. As early as 2015, the Federal Council responded to an interpellation by SP National Councilor Jacqueline Fehr (SP):”It exceeds the capabilities of the State Secretariat for Migration to unmask spies among the interpreters.”

Today, eight years later, Samuel Wyss, media spokesman for the SEM, writes in a statement: “We take these allegations very seriously and have a great interest in investigating these cases as quickly as possible.” Irrespective of this, however, it is very important that people who have identified suspicious factors report directly to the State Secretariat for Migration or to the police. In principle, the SEM carries out a background check on all people who want to work as translators when they are recruited. In addition, the interpreters are bound by a confidentiality and non-disclosure agreement.

Wyss does not reveal what components these background checks have. He adds:«When Eritrean nationals are affected by spying, threats or other unlawful behavior, they have the opportunity to contact the police in this regard. If necessary, this can involve other authorities such as the intelligence service or the federal police.”

Fled and not a step further

Judge Surafel describes the evasions of the SEM as an admission of guilt: “Now you want to initiate investigations? But they have already refused many people asylum in Switzerland. » The former judge is helping newcomers with the help of some refugees. As soon as he has citizenship, Surafel also wants to become politically active in order to improve processes in the Swiss asylum system: “I’m thinking of digital tools or a system with two translators each.” A well-founded background check of the people is indispensable, especially for interpreters working for the authorities.

The SEM comments negatively on this proposal: “The presence of a second interpreter would have a significant impact on costs and logistics, specifically this would mean a doubling of the budget – not to mention the delay in the asylum procedure. To our knowledge, such a measure is not used in any other country.” The Eritrean embassy in Geneva could not be reached for comment.

* The names of the protagonists have been changed. (bzbasel.ch)