This is a translation of a speech by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s social affairs adviser, Daniel Kibret.

It is plainly hate-speech. It is an open call for genocide.

“Weyane [Tigray] is not something we can understand. We can only erase it.

For instance, Australia… there is an island called Tasmania which is found in southern Australia. They have destroyed Tasmanian tribes until only one person remained. There was only one person left for [continuity of] the race. Only one person!

They have completely wiped them out. It is only by wiping it out.

As I had said before, it is only by wiping out [of existence] the disease called Weyaneness…

Firstly, so that it may not exist physically…

Secondly, the [very] idea. The idea of Weyaneness must never exist. Even in the form of an idea…

When people say ‘Weyane’ one ought to say ‘in the name of the father’! [a common Ethiopian orthodox reaction uttered against wickedness while crossing oneself]. Everyone [should say that]! [applause].

Never!

This is what we ought to tell our kids; We shouldn’t say ‘they [Weyane] did this because of this’.

Since there is a disease called Weyane that has infected Ethiopia in a very severe way, even when its name is mentioned, say ‘in the name of the father’ and get far away from it.

Don’t go anywhere near where its name is mentioned. Don’t read a book which is written about it. Don’t see a picture which is written about it. Don’t see its photo.

Never [do it]! It will infect you.

Without you knowing it, It will spread within you. So get away from it’.

The third one is from history. Under any circumstances, its history shouldn’t continue and have a place in Ethiopian history. It had had enough.

From now onwards it must not have history. Under any circumstances! In the future, when the country changes, when things come, all traces of it that would make it to be remembered must be made to not exist.

The statues it erected [applause], the names [of places, institutions] it has given, the ones it named, ones which makes it become remembered [must be erased]… so that we may never remember it.”