PM Abiy Discuss with Sudan’s Sovereign Council Vice President on Bilateral Relations

Prime Minister Abiy with Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo

Addis Ababa, January 23, 2022 (Walta) – Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D.) discussed with The Vice-President of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant-General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The discussion focused on bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Sudan. The two leaders also discussed the ways to support and enhance the interests of the two brotherly countries, Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reported.

The meeting dealt with a number of issues of common interest at the bilateral, regional, and international levels.

The meeting was held at the headquarters of the Ethiopian Ministry of Defense Saturday evening, in the presence of the Chief of General Staff of Ethiopia field marshal Birhanu Jula Ethiopian Minister of Defense Abraham Belay (Ph.D.), the Sudanese ambassador in Addis Ababa Jamal Al-Sheikh, and a number of officials from both sides.

The Vice-President of the Sovereignty Council also held a meeting with the Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat.