There has been fighting Raya Kobo “TPLF forces” and Fano militia of the area the past couple of days.

Tilahun Lule, the spokesperson of the woreda [Raya Kobo], claimed that the fighting was reportedly in Mahguwa, Arenbabo and Jarota areas, inside Raya Kobo Woreda and accused the TPLF of continuing its provocative activities.

The TPLF forces are said to have taken control of some of these areas, and the commanders of both sides have resolved the misunderstanding.