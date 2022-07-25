Situation in Ethiopia (per 25 July)

Ethiopian Joint Security and Intelligence Task Force says that following joint operations, 137 fighters of various groups that the Federal Government describes as ‘terrorist groups’ were killed. The task force accuses them of the violence in Gambella Region, Benishangul Gumuz regional states, as well as in western Oromia.

It also announced that between 7 June and 14 July 153 OLF fighters were killed and over 900 arrested in Oromia. They say they also captured large stocks of weapons.

It further announced that following operations in Addis Ababa, 554 “suspects” were captured, of which 51 were said to be part of Fano, 174 of the TPLF, 98 from the OLF and 34 from Al-Shabab.

The task force also announced that it has detained 5,804 members of the FANO Amhara militia. They were detained for attempting “to spread violence” and smuggling weapons.

Voice of America reports that authorities in the Ethiopian region of Somali announced they have “destroyed” Al-Shabab militants that penetrated 70 km into Ethiopia. The statement of Somali’s state communication bureau also reports that a 100 Al-Shabab fighters were killed and 15 vehicles destroyed.

The United Nations announced that the UN appointed International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia will visit Ethiopia between 25 to 30 July 2022.

A Tigrayan statement about the UN Commission’s visit to Ethiopia expressed concerns about the decision for a joint investigation with the EHRC. It accused the EHRC of being state-controlled, and said that justice and accountability for the people of Tigray might not be served.

According to a document seen by the Addis Standard, the IMF told Ethiopian creditors that it layed out “the groundwork for starting program negotiations in the fall.” The AS added that the fund had laid out four steps “toward new Fund financing”. An analyst told the AS that a new 2024 programme would provide “confidence to creditors to restructure [Ethiopia’s] debt”.

The document the AS has seen adds that the IMF finds that the Ethiopian economy “remains under pressure with high inflation, widening imbalances, and threadbare foreign exchange reserves.”

The IMF further adds that it expects that the Ethiopian deficit will grow to 4.1% of GDP due to inflation and low tax revenues.

Situation in Tigray (per 25 July)

The health bureau of Tigray said that infectious diseases like rabies and anthrax are becoming more common.

The chief of Yechila Primary hospital in Abergele district said that the hospital has 99 reported cases of anthrax, with four people dying. He fears that the disease is spreading due to a lack of treatment and prevention methods.

The Tigray diaspora community demonstrated at the Italian ministry of foreign affairs in Rome and various Italian embassies across the EU, including in Brussels and Paris, on 22 July. They accuse the Italian government of providing hidden support to the Ethiopian government and by extension supporting the “genocide” taking place in Tigray.

Regional Situation (per 25 July)

UNOCHA says that clashes between Sudan Liberation Army factions in Darfur between 15 and 21 July have left 2,453 families displaced.

UNOCHA adds that an “inter-agency assessment mission to Katur” was delayed due to the violence. It adds that “the situation is tense and unpredictable. Humanitarian partners are monitoring the situation closely.”

International Situation (per 25 July)

The Dutch Council of State’s Administrative Jurisdiction Division, the country’s highest general administrative court, ruled on 20 July that Eritreans in the military sector of the national service are at risk of inhuman treatment.

The ruling referred to human rights abuses in the national service, its indefinite duration and the arbitrariness and absolute power that commanders have over the military conscripts to rule that this would constitute torture and inhuman treatment under Article 3 of the ECHR.

This ruling impacts how future Eritrean asylum claims will be treated in The Netherlands.

The US State Department announced that the US envoy to the Horn will travel to Egypt, the UAE, and Ethiopia to discuss the peace negotiations between Ethiopia and Tigray, as well as to discuss the GERD conflict. The trip will take place between 24 July and 1 August.

The State department also announced that while in Addis, the envoy would meet with the AU as well as “review progress on delivery of humanitarian assistance, and accountability for human rights violations and abuses…” in Ethiopia.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov will visit Addis Ababa next week. He will meet senior Ethiopian officials, AU officials, as well as members of the diplomatic community.

