Talks mediated by Olusegun Obasanjo, Uhuru Kenyatta and Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka are scheduled for the 8th of October. Only the Ethiopians and Tigrayans invited – not Eritrea. [See below with letter, with Ethiopian government statement]

The background

Remember that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde agreed to appoint three African Union mediators to end the war when it erupted in November 2020 – nearly two years ago. They appointed former President of Mozambique Joaquim Chissano, former President of Liberia Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, and former President of South Africa Kgalema Motlanthe as special envoys of the AU entrusted to facilitate negotiations between parties to end the conflict in Ethiopia.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed immediately rejected the agreement. The result? Two years of war in which over 250,000 have died.

African Union invites Ethiopia’s warring parties to peace talks -letter

NAIROBI, Oct 5 (Reuters) – The African Union has invited Ethiopia’s government and rival Tigray forces to peace talks in South Africa this weekend aimed at ending a two-year conflict, in a letter seen by Reuters.

Three diplomatic sources, speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed the authenticity of the Oct. 1 letter, written by AU Commission Chair Moussa Faki to Debretsion Gebremichael, who leads Tigray’s ruling political party.

One of the sources said neither side had yet confirmed its participation.

Contacted by Reuters, Getachew Reda, a spokesman for Debretsion Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) said he was not aware of imminent talks.

There were no immediate responses to requests for comment from Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu, the prime minister’s national security adviser, Redwan Hussein, and the prime minister’s spokesperson, Billene Seyoum.