This recording, with subtitles, explains just what the Ethiopian military has done.

There has been systematic “ethnic cleansing” of the Ethiopian Federal Forces. Tigrayans have been purged – despite many being professionals who have spent their careers defending Ethiopia, at home or in peacekeeping forces, for example, in Somalia.

“Even if there may be good people amongst them (Tigrayans) we can’t differentiate the good from the bad. To save the country we made it so that they (Tigrayans) were excluded from doing the work.” Brigadier-General Tesfaye Ayalew, Head of the ENDF Deployment Department.