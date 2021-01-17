Source: Johann Claasens

Samuel Baylis Barnard (1841-1916) described as Cape Town’s most fashionable photographer, arrived in Cape Town on 12 July 1864. He was an artist but soon became a photographer and as a freelannce photographer took some of his first pictures of the Paarl Agriculture Show in January 1865. The later well- known photographer, James Gribble II, received his training at Barnard’s studio.

For three generations the Gribbles captured the people and buildings of the Paarl. James Gribble arrived in Cape Town from Cornwall in 1860 and his son, James (Jimmy), came to Paarl in 1888. His (Jimmy’s) son, Harold, took over from him and Harold’s daughter, Yvonne, also did some part-time photography.

Eventually in 1987 she rented out the business to a certain Mr. R Zocher, but this lasted only for one year.

James Gribble