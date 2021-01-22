Source: Sudd Institute

“The National Dialogue Final Resolutions: What the Presidency should do” by Augustino Ting Mayai, 19/01/2021.

Publication Summary

In December 2020, the South Sudan National Dialogue Steering Committee

(NDSC) published its concluding report regarding the National Dialogue

(ND) process. Drawing from its consultations, conferences, and outputs

produced since the process kicked off in 2017, this Final Report

summarizes the Committee’s main findings and respective

recommendations. A vast majority of the views criticizes the SPLM and

its leaders for a colossal failure to govern South Sudan. The NDSC

asserts that this failure is rooted in a power struggle and political

stalemate, which must be broken if the country is to move forward.

To break the political deadlock, it recommends that both President Salva

Kiir Mayardit and FVP Dr. Riek Machar should now step aside, enabling

the country to eventually heal and prosper. If the two cannot step

aside right away, according to the views from the grassroots, they

should come out openly to declare that they will not run in the coming

elections, which are scheduled at the end of the Transitional Period.

This particular call has recently stirred significant public debate,

with the Presidency’s Press Secretary, Hon. Ateny Wek Ateny, accusing

the NDSC of overstepping its mandate.

This Review analyzes this debate and provides policy perspectives on

how the leadership and the country can actually benefit from the ND’s

resolutions. In our previous review, we recommended that the National

Dialogue Resolutions Implementation Committee (NDRIC) be instituted to

guide the government in implementing the ND’s resolutions. We build on

that recommendation here by re-emphasizing the significance of the

ND’s public pronouncements to the country’s current peace process.

https://suddinstitute.org/publications/show/6007ea3bd28cb

Old grudges and empty coffers: South Sudan’s precarious peace process

‘The risk is rising that some opposition forces could return to conflict.’

Sam Mednick

The New Humanitarian

21 January 2021

On the streets of South Sudan’s capital city, billboards honour the

country’s politicians for ending five years of conflict that cost

almost 400,000 lives and displaced millions. “Peacemakers” and

“Children of God” declares one poster, quoting the Bible alongside a

photo of the president.

But nearly a year after President Salva Kiir formed a unity government

with opposition leader Riek Machar – now the vice-president – key

parts of the agreement have not been implemented amid entrenched

distrust between the two men, funding shortages, and renewed fighting

that cost thousands of lives in 2020.

Nyadid Racho from western Pibor – where famine is thought to be

occurring – says she has seen little benefit from the deal. The

40-year-old told The New Humanitarian ongoing clashes between

community militias cost the lives of two of her children last year –

both starved to death within days of each other.

“If we hadn’t been attacked, and if our cattle were not taken, my

children would still be alive,” Racho said.

Many South Sudanese who spoke to TNH on a visit to the country in

December questioned the political will for peace, while analysts fear

disenchantment within Machar’s camp over the slow progress could soon

fuel new outbreaks of violence.

“As various parts of the peace deal stall, the risk is rising that

some opposition forces could return to conflict or try to sue for

peace on their own terms,” said Alan Boswell, a South Sudan analyst

with the International Crisis Group.

The current agreement is the second between Kiir and Machar since

civil war broke out in 2013 – two years after South Sudan gained

independence from Sudan. The collapse of the last deal, in 2016,

resulted in widespread violence in the capital, Juba, as Machar fled

South Sudan on foot.

While fighting between forces loyal to the two men has largely

subsided over the past 12 months, inter-communal violence – stirred by

political elites in Juba – has displaced thousands in places like

Pibor.

Deadly clashes have also broken out between government troops and

dissident rebel groups who have refused to join the power-sharing

deal, which was signed in September 2018.

Insufficient funding for the agreement is further complicating

efforts. Dozens of mostly opposition troops have starved to death in

cantonment and training sites as they wait to join a new national

army, while peace deal officials in Juba have been chased from hotels

because the government isn’t paying their bills – $10 million is owed

to nine hotels.

As the agreement stagnates, a humanitarian crisis is worsening. Deadly

violence, torrential rains, and a contracting economy have left more

than 100,000 people facing “phase five” catastrophic levels of hunger,

and tens of thousands experiencing likely famine conditions, according

to a November report published by the Integrated Food Security Phase

Classification (IPC).

Die-hard resentments

Machar and Kiir shook hands and hugged last year when they agreed to

work together. But trust runs thin between the old foes who have been

squabbling over appointments for political positions – leaving most

state and county posts unfilled and a new parliament yet to be

established.

In some cases, delays in appointing governors for the country’s 10

states have resulted in dangerous political vacuums. Though nine

governor positions have now been confirmed, controversy lingers in the

northeastern state of Upper Nile, where Kiir is resisting Machar’s

choice of Johnson Olony – a man accused of committing war crimes.

Goanar Gordon Yien, a press secretary for Machar, told TNH that Kiir’s

regime is trying to undermine the peace agreement by co-opting

opposition military officials with expensive cars, money, and weapons.

Several high-ranking soldiers have indeed defected from Machar’s camp

in recent months – in some cases triggering fighting between

government and opposition forces that has cost lives and damaged

property.

“If we have money, let us use it to implement the peace,” said Yien.

“[The government is] not using it for good things, they’re using it to

destroy the peace agreement.”

The government did not respond to repeated requests by TNH for

comment, though acting army spokesman Santo Domic Chol said the

administration is committed to peace and is not bribing opposition

forces.

Machar has also incurred criticism from members of his own party. Some

question his commitment to the peace agreement, as well as his

appointment of friends and family to key positions in the unity

government. Others say he is neglecting constituents and troops in the

countryside, having not left Juba in almost a year.

Many South Sudanese blame both men for the enduring crisis. A recently

published report from the country’s National Dialogue Steering

Committee, an initiative that gathered the views of tens of thousands

of ordinary people, called for the two politicians to resign ahead of

elections scheduled for 2023.

“They have… created an unbreakable political deadlock in the country,

and they no longer have the political will or moral leadership

capacity to move beyond personal grudges and egos,” the report stated.

Funding woes and starving soldiers

Speaking to TNH via WhatsApp, Stephen Par Kuol, secretary general for

the National Transition Committee, the government body in charge of

implementing the peace deal, blamed financial problems for the

implementation challenges.

Falling oil prices – South Sudan’s main revenue source – and the

economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic have left the government

with “no funds as things stand now”, Kuol said.

While the international community has given in-kind aid – such as food

for military cantonment sites – to support the peace process, South

Sudan’s main foreign donors have shied away from directly financing

the agreement.

Funding shortages are particularly acute at the cantonment sites,

where tens of thousands of soldiers are waiting to enrol in a new,

unified national army combining opposition and government forces.

The national army, a central component of the 2018 agreement, was

supposed to be created within months. But the process has dragged out

for more than a year and a half, with around 40,000 soldiers still

untrained and 47,000 more awaiting graduation.

As of October, 77 soldiers participating in the process had starved to

death in camps, according to Wesley Welebe, co-chair of the Joint

Transitional Security Committee, the body charged with unifying and

training the forces.

Welebe said a lack of food, adequate shelter, medicine, and water is

pushing some soldiers to leave the camps and return to their villages.

“When they go back and have nothing to do… they’ll mobilise the

community and start something else,” he added.

Fighting on multiple fronts

As the agreement has faltered, violence has escalated in some parts of

the country. In the western state of Jonglei and the administrative

area of Pibor, more than 30,000 people are now likely in famine

following months of heavy rain and militia clashes.

Fighting between government forces and the National Salvation Front –

a rebel group that refused to sign the peace deal because its leader

believes power is too concentrated in the hands of Kiir and Machar –

has displaced thousands in southwestern Yei and surrounding areas.

Civilians from Yei say they are caught between both sides: One man

from the area told TNH rebels abducted his uncle last year, while

government troops who suspect them of supporting the group hinder free

movement with “roadblocks and harassment”.

“If both sides don’t stop fighting, it will be a mess,” said the man,

who asked not to be named for security reasons.

Violence is feared in other parts of the country too. In Upper Nile,

some analysts said conflict linked to land tensions may break out

between the Shilluk and the Padang Dinka should Olony – who is from

the former ethnic group – be appointed governor.

“Olony could bring peace to the area, but his appointment could also

trigger fresh violence if it’s not handled well by the government,”

said Edmund Yakani, executive director of Community Empowerment for

Progress Organization, a civil society group.

Little has been done, meanwhile, to unify soldiers who fought each

other for years. In Pibor, government army commander Korok Nyal said

150 soldiers from the ethnic Murle group left a training site in

nearby Bor town out of concern they would be targeted by troops from

other ethnic groups. In the southern state of Central Equatoria,

another commander told TNH his men have no contact at all with

opposition soldiers.

Denial and diversion of aid

Despite peace deal signatories commiting to create an environment

conducive to the delivery of aid, humanitarian flights have been

blocked and hundreds of tonnes of food aid stolen in Pibor and

Jonglei, where residents are most in need.

In a report in October, the UN Commission on Human Rights for South

Sudan, said it had reasonable grounds to believe the denial and

diversion of aid to people in Jonglei could amount to war crimes.

The government has also refused to endorse the findings of the

IPC-published food security report. In December, it released its own

version, which fails to mention famine and claims just 11,000 people

are experiencing “catastrophic” hunger – a small fraction of the IPC

number.

While the government protects its image, residents of Pibor continue

to struggle. Hunger is rising, violence is expected to pick up as the

dry season approaches, and hope in the peace agreement is increasingly

difficult to find.

“It’s really hard to tell if there’s peace or not,” said 45-year-old

Bongan Allan, whose five children were abducted during an outbreak of

violence in February 2020. “We’re just staying here, as people take

away our cattle and our children die of hunger.”

https://www.thenewhumanitarian.org/news-feature/2021/01/21/south-sudan-peace-deal-violence-famine?

