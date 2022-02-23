We have noticed that on the occasion of the launch of power generation at the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, a new narrative has been developed in Ethiopia, attributing the paternity of the dam to emperor Haile Selassie. An emblematic photo is displayed on blogs and in social media highlighting “Emperor Haile Selassie visiting the Nile dam project”.

Over the years, we researched historical documents regarding dam construction in Ethiopia. Our conclusion: it is indeed a professional photo, displaying the emperor with foreign experts, overlooking Lake Koka (not GERD). The photo was taken on the palace grounds, not in the field. It is unrelated to GERD or Blue Nile basin hydrological planning.

See evidence compiled in the attached infograph. Which you may share. Sources of figures used in the composition are available upon request.

