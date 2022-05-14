By Jan Nyssen

The Ethiopia Insight article seems to attract readers and comments on social media.

Unearthed evidence maps out Western Tigray dispute

In the replies, not only maps are being posted out of context; there are also fake maps popping up. I just discovered one, that you may have seen already. This map is often posted on social media as evidence that the Gonder-Tigray border has been on Tekeze since the time of the Abyssinian empire. The map shows numerous flaws. See non-existent “white settlement regions”, “Montevenoso”, “Colonia Vittoria”, railways and encroachment onto Sudan and Djibouti. The map is fake; it was created in 2009.

 

Source is Ed Thomasten, a believer of Alternate History: https://www.deviantart.com/edthomasten/art/Empire-of-Abyssinia-c-1940-145811981

See a full set of “alternate maps” created by Thomasten: https://www.deviantart.com/edthomasten/gallery/23301342/maps?page=2

Colleagues fake mappers discuss the creation here:https://www.deviantart.com/edthomasten/art/Empire-of-Abyssinia-c-1940-145811981

 

image002.png