Situation in Tigray (per 21 July)
- A Facebook post of Dimtsi Weyane states that the head of the Tigray Communications Office, Radaei Halefom, gave an interview on Tigray Television, in which he stated that actions such as the World Bank’s decision to give aid to Ethiopia are evidence of the failure of the international community to take action.
- He reportedly stated that such actions would force the people of Tigray to consider other measures than the peace process to end the blockade of Tigray.
- The CPJ urges Tigray authorities to release five journalists from Tigrai TV and all other press members who have reportedly been detained for their alleged work with the federal government.
- “Journalists operating in Tigray should be allowed to live and work freely, without fear that they will be targeted in politically motivated cases,” said CPJ’s sub-Saharan Africa representative.
Situation in Ethiopia (per 21 July)
- Amnesty International is urging Ethiopian authorities to impartially investigate the massacre of 400 Amhara civilians in the Oromia region on 18 June. According to 10 testimonies Amnesty is basing itself on, the killings, described as “summary”, were committed by the OLA.
- “Ethiopian authorities must leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators of these killings are brought to justice in fair trials,” said Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International’s Director for East and Southern Africa.
Situation in Eritrea (per 21 July)
- Steven C. Walker, Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Asmara sent a farewell message to Eritrea, stating that he hoped the government would urgently implement political and economic changes.
- “I want to tell each of you, whether you live here in Eritrea or abroad, that despite the false narratives constructed and disseminated to deny your lived reality, I and many, many others around the world know the truth of your suffering, your courage, and your quiet dignity. We acknowledge your sacrifice and struggle,” Walker stated.
Regional Situation (per 21 July)
- Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Defence Forces, General Filipos Woldeyohannes, was reported by Eritrean Press to have arrived in Sudan yesterday (unconfirmed). According to Eritrean Press, the General arrived after Sudan allegedly promised to stop Tigrayans crossing from Sudan to Ethiopia.
- General Filipos was sanctioned by the US in August 2021 for being the leader of the Eritrean troops, who were implicated in severe human rights abuses in Tigray.
- Tigrayan refugees took to the streets of Sudan to protest following the announcement of WFP food aid cut by half in the refugee camps in Sudan. They call on the international community to protect the rights of refugees, while living conditions are worsening in the camps mostly due to climate change-induced weather events such as droughts.
- An EU diplomats delegation travelled to Khartoum to meet with the undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Sudan. Discussions were conducted on the EU’s intent to support the democratic transition process and peaceful political dialogue initiated by the tripartite mechanism.
- The EU made it clear however that its economic support will be provided only once the civilian-run transition is restored.
- Somali regional officials reported attacks of Al-Shabab militants on the Liyu police, controversial Ethiopian paramilitary forces present in Somalia close to the border with Ethiopia, on 20 July.
- The number of victims remains unknown and telephone networks were interrupted almost the whole day.
- The Ethiopian National Defence Forces have nearly 4,000 soldiers serving as part of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia, which rely on Liyu police for border protection, states VOA.
- The Mixed Migration Center reports that 18 million people are facing food insecurity and lack of access to clean water in the Horn of Africa.
International Situation (per 21 July)
- US Senate passed a bipartisan resolution calling for condemnation of famine as a weapon of war in places like Ethiopia. Introduced on May 26, it will address prioritisation of diplomatic efforts to address cases where hunger is used against civilian populations.
- Next to that, the resolution also focuses on responses to address hunger and create effective responses.
- The US will bring together leaders from the African continent at a summit in Washington DC in December 2022. Objective will be to discuss urgent challenges concerning food security and impacts of climate change.
