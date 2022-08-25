Situation in Tigray (per 25 August)

The UN reported that Tigrayan forces “forcefully entered” the World Food Programme (WFP) warehouse in Mekelle on 24 August. The UN Spokesperson says 12 truck tankers of fuel were stolen.

WFP Director, David Beasly called the incident “outrageous and disgraceful”, and asked for an immediate return of this fuel.

Aklilu Hailemichael, representative of the Tigray regional government, says WFP loaned the fuel, and refers to the UN OCHA Situation Report (13 Jan 2022) which reads: “Food aid will be dispatched from Mekelle to the affected population with fuel loaned from the local authorities.”

The Ethiopian federal government has claimed that it has shot down an aeroplane encroaching the airspace of the country through Sudan. According to the ENDF, the plane that was shot down came from Sudan. The ENDF says that the plane was transporting weapons to Tigray. The original claim published and seen on Eritrean government site Tesfanews, which often spreads fabricated misinformation, was later removed.

The Tigray External Affairs Office issued a press statement on 24 August stating the claim was a “blatant lie”. It adds that “No plane entered Tigray; nor was an imaginary plane shot down.”

The statement accuses the Ethiopian government of laying a foundation for aerial assaults on Tigray; It calls on the international community to prevent indiscriminate attacks on civilians.

According to Bloomberg, the Sudanese military has denied that the country has any connection to the Ethiopian officials’ claim of shooting down an aeroplane crossing the border from Sudan.

The regional government of Tigray claims that already on 15 August 2022 the federal government shelled the Dedebit area of the North Western part of Tigray for one hour.

UN OCHA said on 24 August that humanitarian deliveries continue to flow to the Tigray region, but the ability to distribute it has been limited by shortages of fuel and cash.

OCHA also stated that the second batch of 840 tons of fertiliser arrived in Tigray on 20 August to support farmers in the planting season.

A survey by the WFP shows that malnutrition levels remain high in Tigray and the prevalence of severe acute malnutrition among children under five is alarmingly high at 6%.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 25 August)

On 23 August, the Ministry of Defense of Ethiopia banned reporting on “the current affairs of [their] army”, except by designated media. It warned that legal action will be taken against “those who continue this act carelessly… or stand not corrected”.

The Gambella Regional State’s Disaster and Risk Management bureau declared that more than 74,000 civilians have been displaced due to flooding that occurred on 22 August. The Regional state president said that the government would work to provide immediate assistance to those affected.

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has agreed to hold a plebiscite on the initial demand of six zones and five special woredas for a new regional state called ‘South Ethiopia’. The vote is expected to take place within the next three months.

International Situation (per 25 August)

Mussie Habte, a Green Party politician in Giessen, Germany, advocates for the upholding of the ‘cultural’ festival organised by the Eritrean People’s Front for Democracy and Justice (PFDJ) for the diaspora in Germany. The police ended the festival after heavy fighting broke out on 20 August.

Fithawi Habte, his brother and also said to be associated with the PFDJ, suggests on social media that the German police were “manipulated by a translator”.

A petition circulates demanding cancellation of a ‘cultural’ festival organised by the PFDJ in Switzerland, which is seen as propaganda for the war against Tigray. The festival is planned for 27 August. The location is still unknown.

US Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, states that the resumption of hostilities in Ethiopia puts an end to the efforts made during the humanitarian truce. He expresses concerns about the delay in establishing a stable political process, and appeals to all parties to respect the provision of food and fuel by humanitarian workers. The EU has not made any comment yet.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expresses concern at the resumption of conflict in Ethiopia and is urgently calling for an immediate ceasefire. He urges the federal government and the regional government of Tigray to resume peace talks.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat says he is deeply concerned at reports of renewed military confrontation in Ethiopia and urges for de-escalation.

Links of interest

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.