This statement has been issued by Buckingham Palace:

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Nothing more is confirmed, but at 96 she is not robust health.

Prince Charles is now with her and the Duke of Cambridge is on his way.

The Duchess of Cornwall has also travelled to Balmoral.

The announcement comes after the Queen, 96, pulled out of a virtual Privy Council on Wednesday, with doctors advising her to rest.

Prime Minister Liz Truss said the “whole country” would be “deeply concerned” by the news.

Given this situation, it is worth reminding ourselves of how often the Queen visited Africa in an official capacity. It certainly meant a great deal to Her Majesty, who had a great affection for all of Africa’s peoples.

The Queen’s visits to Africa

Date Country Event Host 6 Feb 1952 Kenya Gov Mitchell 28 January – 16 February 1956 Nigeria Gov Robertson 9–20 November 1961 Ghana President Nkrumah 25 November – 1 December 1961 Sierra Leone Gov Dorman 1–8 February 1965 Ethiopia Emperor Haile Selassie 8–12 February 1965 Sudan President al-Mahi 19–20 March 1972 Seychelles Gov Greatbatch 24–26 March 1972 Mauritius Gov Williams 19–22 July 1979 Tanzania President Nyerere 22–25 July 1979 Malawi President Banda 25–27 July 1979 Botswana President Khama 27 July – 4 August 1979 Zambia President Kaunda 25–27 October 1980 Algeria President Chadli 27–30 October 1980 Morocco King Hassan 10–14 November 1983 Kenya President Moi 7 October 1991 Kenya President Moi 8–10 October 1991 Namibia President Nujoma 10–15 October 1991 Zimbabwe CHOGM President Mugabe 19–25 March 1995 South Africa President Mandela 7–9 November 1999 Ghana President Rawlings 9–15 November 1999 South Africa CHOGM President Mbeki 15 November 1999 Mozambique President Chissano 21–24 November 2007 Uganda CHOGM President Museveni