This statement has been issued by Buckingham Palace:
“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”
Nothing more is confirmed, but at 96 she is not robust health.
Prince Charles is now with her and the Duke of Cambridge is on his way.
The Duchess of Cornwall has also travelled to Balmoral.
The announcement comes after the Queen, 96, pulled out of a virtual Privy Council on Wednesday, with doctors advising her to rest.
Prime Minister Liz Truss said the “whole country” would be “deeply concerned” by the news.
Given this situation, it is worth reminding ourselves of how often the Queen visited Africa in an official capacity. It certainly meant a great deal to Her Majesty, who had a great affection for all of Africa’s peoples.
The Queen’s visits to Africa
|Date
|Country
|Event
|Host
|6 Feb 1952
|Kenya
|Gov Mitchell
|28 January – 16 February 1956
|Nigeria
|Gov Robertson
|9–20 November 1961
|Ghana
|President Nkrumah
|25 November – 1 December 1961
|Sierra Leone
|Gov Dorman
|1–8 February 1965
|Ethiopia
|Emperor Haile Selassie
|8–12 February 1965
|Sudan
|President al-Mahi
|19–20 March 1972
|Seychelles
|Gov Greatbatch
|24–26 March 1972
|Mauritius
|Gov Williams
|19–22 July 1979
|Tanzania
|President Nyerere
|22–25 July 1979
|Malawi
|President Banda
|25–27 July 1979
|Botswana
|President Khama
|27 July – 4 August 1979
|Zambia
|President Kaunda
|25–27 October 1980
|Algeria
|President Chadli
|27–30 October 1980
|Morocco
|King Hassan
|10–14 November 1983
|Kenya
|President Moi
|7 October 1991
|Kenya
|President Moi
|8–10 October 1991
|Namibia
|President Nujoma
|10–15 October 1991
|Zimbabwe
|CHOGM
|President Mugabe
|19–25 March 1995
|South Africa
|President Mandela
|7–9 November 1999
|Ghana
|President Rawlings
|9–15 November 1999
|South Africa
|CHOGM
|President Mbeki
|15 November 1999
|Mozambique
|President Chissano
|21–24 November 2007
|Uganda
|CHOGM
|President Museveni