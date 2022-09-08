This statement has been issued by Buckingham Palace:

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Nothing more is confirmed, but at 96 she is not robust health.

Prince Charles is now with her and the Duke of Cambridge is on his way.

The Duchess of Cornwall has also travelled to Balmoral.

The announcement comes after the Queen, 96, pulled out of a virtual Privy Council on Wednesday, with doctors advising her to rest.

Prime Minister Liz Truss said the “whole country” would be “deeply concerned” by the news.

Given this situation, it is worth reminding ourselves of how often the Queen visited Africa in an official capacity. It certainly meant a great deal to Her Majesty, who had a great affection for all of Africa’s peoples.

The Queen’s visits to Africa

DateCountryEventHost
6 Feb 1952Kenya Gov Mitchell
28 January – 16 February 1956Nigeria Gov Robertson
9–20 November 1961Ghana President Nkrumah
25 November – 1 December 1961Sierra Leone Gov Dorman
1–8 February 1965Ethiopia Emperor Haile Selassie
8–12 February 1965Sudan President al-Mahi
19–20 March 1972Seychelles Gov Greatbatch
24–26 March 1972Mauritius Gov Williams
19–22 July 1979Tanzania President Nyerere
22–25 July 1979Malawi President Banda
25–27 July 1979Botswana President Khama
27 July – 4 August 1979Zambia President Kaunda
25–27 October 1980Algeria President Chadli
27–30 October 1980Morocco King Hassan
10–14 November 1983Kenya President Moi
7 October 1991Kenya President Moi
8–10 October 1991Namibia President Nujoma
10–15 October 1991ZimbabweCHOGMPresident Mugabe
19–25 March 1995South Africa President Mandela
7–9 November 1999Ghana President Rawlings
9–15 November 1999South AfricaCHOGMPresident Mbeki
15 November 1999Mozambique President Chissano
21–24 November 2007UgandaCHOGMPresident Museveni
    