Situation in Tigray (per 14 September)

Tigray Army’s Central Command issued a statement in Tigrinya broadcasted on Tigray TV and spread across social media, on what it called “the intense fighting that has been going on day and night for more than three weeks”. This is the first statement since 27 August 2022.

In the statement, the Central Command says it has fought against more than 100 divisions from ENDF-allied troops, including Eritreans, and it says the TDF defeated most of them.

The statement details that this included the defeat of 23 ENDF infantry and one mechanised division and 3 divisions of Amhara forces at the Dedebit front, and on the Adi Arkay front in north-western Tigray, it states TDF defeated 6 infantry divisions (ENDF), 1 mechanised division (ENDF), 3 divisions of Amhara Special Forces and thousands of Amhara militias (including FANO).

Central Command also stated it is confident it will defeat remaining divisions of Eritrean troops in Shiraro and western Tigray. General Tadesse also gave a public statement on the same.

The statement has so far only been published in Tigrinya. No other media or sources have reported anything in relation to the very large numbers of soldiers reportedly defeated by TDF. EEPA has not been able to confirm it thus far.

The information is difficult to verify, because there has been no access of media from any side.

According to Ethiopia Map, the Eritrean Defence Forces have taken over Shiraro in northern Tigray. Other sources say fighting is still ongoing.

A doctor from Ayder hospital says two further rounds of drone strikes were carried out in Mekelle today (14 September) around 7:30 in the morning, killing and injuring civilians.

He said a second drone attack targeted the people gathered to help the victims of the first round of the strike. “So far, 5 people were killed and taken to Mekelle hospital, 10 wounded civilians came to Ayder Hospital and 1 dead body came to Ayder,” he added.

The chief executive director of Ayder Specialized Hospital, Dr Kibrom Gebreselassie, says the number of deaths have since risen to 10 and three patients need major emergency surgery.

Getachew Reda, spokesperson for the Tigray Government, said the strike targeted a residential neighbourhood in Mekelle, killing and wounding civilians.

A press release by the Mekelle University Management in response to Tuesday’s drone attack, in which a Mekelle University campus was hit, states the extensive aerial bombardment of civilian-populated areas and universities is a violation of international humanitarian law and that it amounts to war crimes.

The university asks for pressure on the Ethiopian government to stop aerial attacks.

Regional Situation (per 14 September)

Newly inaugurated Kenyan President Ruto has tasked former President Kenyatta as special envoy for Kenya, with continuing the peace mediation in Ethiopia. In his inaugural address on 13 September, Ruto said that his government would focus on advancing regional stability.

Sudanese security forces violently dispersed protesters at the “September Uprising March” in Khartoum. They reportedly arrested dozens of demonstrators.

The march was organised in commemoration of the September 2013 demonstrations, where security forces killed dozens of protesters.

Witnesses told Sudan Tribune that armoured vehicles were chasing protesters who were fleeing from the demonstrations around the Presidential Palace.

UN Special Representative and Head of UNITAMS Volker Perthes told the UN Security Council that the situation in Sudan is likely to deteriorate further if a political solution is not found.

Perthes is optimistic about the efforts of stakeholders to resolve the political crisis, but underlines the significant differences in the institutional division of power, in particular the role of the military.

The International Red Cross published an assessment estimating that the number of people in urgent humanitarian need in Somalia rose from 4,1 million in early 2022 to 7,1 million at present.

The situation is expected to deteriorate further in 2023, according to the president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

There are more than 6 million migrants and refugees in East Africa, more than 50% of whom are women, according to an IOM communication. The main host countries for foreign citizens are Uganda, Kenya and Ethiopia. More than 10 million people have been internally displaced.

International Situation (per 14 September)

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee welcomes Joe Biden’s renewal of the Emergency Execution order in Ethiopia. It says this will hold all human rights abusers accountable.

