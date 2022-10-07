Situation in Tigray (per 07 October)

Reuters says that, according to diplomatic sources, the peace talks between Tigray and Ethiopia have been delayed due to logistical issues.

In an open letter to the Ethiopian Diabetes Association (EDA), Ayder Comprehensive Specialised Hospital in Mekelle requests EDA to help provide diabetes health care medical supplies to Tigray.

According to the letter, currently there are 26,768 diabetic patients in Tigray, of which 16,420 are type one totally insulin dependent and 8,224 of them are children under age of 14.

The hospital said that despite the increase in the number of newly diagnosed patients, there is no insulin available and no dialysis services.

“There are 12 diabetic patients dying on a weekly basis and we have no data of those dying at home,” reads the letter.

The Alliance of Civil Society Organisations of Tigray condemns the recent aerial attacks in Adi Daero and called on the International community to uphold its obligation of protecting civilians.

The Heritage Foundation posted an interview given by General Tsadkan Gebretensae, Central Command member of the Tigray forces, discussing the state of the conflict in Tigray.

Gen Tsadkan named Eritrea as the main implementer and architect of the war, on the invitation of and with coordination from Ethiopian PM Abiy. He said the combined troops of Ethiopia number around 750.000, while the forces on the TDF side are 250.000.

Gen Tsadkan stated twice that he believes the international community allowed Abiy and Isaias free range, militarily, in Tigray.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 07 October)

According to The Reporter Ethiopia, the National Bank of Ethiopia has ordered banks to freeze the accounts of more than 392 individuals accused of trading foreign currencies in black market.

The governor of the central bank, Yinager Dessie, said the assets have been frozen and the case is now under investigation.

The difference between the black market rate and the exchange rate has increased significantly over the last months, states The Reporter.

Addis Standard states that Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF), an opposition party in Ethiopia, has called for urgent action by the Ethiopian government to establish “an emergency drought task force” to mitigate drought in the region and neighbouring communities.

Ethiopian journalist Zecharias Zelalem comments on a Memorandum of Understanding signed between Ethiopian and Russian news agencies, stating that the Ethiopian government is using Putin-backed media to fill the void left by the arrest of Ethiopian journalists.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said its staff was threatened and intimidated in Gambella after the publication of its report on extrajudicial killings committed by regional security forces and armed groups.

Regional Situation (per 07 October)

The African Union Commission (AU) Chairperson has welcomed the willingness of the Ethiopian government and Tigray government to contribute to the restoration of peace and stability following AU’s invitation for peace talks in South Africa.

The African Union has also offered a response to Tigray’s request for clarifications regarding talks in South Africa.

Uhuru Kenyatta and Olusegun Obasanjo will be leading the Ethiopia-Tigray peace talks for a “dialogue centred approach to conflict prevention and resolution of conflicts”.

International Situation (per 07 October)

The United Nations Human Rights Council has adopted the resolution to extend the mandate of the International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia (ICHREE), introduced by the European Union.

Sudan, Somalia and Eritrea, among others, voted against the resolution.

Africa Intelligence says that China and Russia have succeeded in keeping Tigray off the UN Security Council agenda.

The office of Kenyan President William Ruto communicated today that he had received Ambassador Mike Hammer, US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa.

Both affirmed their support for ongoing peace efforts in the region

Mike Hammer is also expected to meet with international partners, NGOs and regional partners involved in the peace effort and delivery of humanitarian assistance, says the US state department.

Links of interest

Ethiopia peace talks delayed for logistical reasons, diplomats say

Twitter: Ayder Comprehensive Specialized Hospital

Twitter: Statement by Alliance of Civil Society Organizations of Tigray

Beijing and Moscow succeed in keeping Tigray off Security Council agenda: Africa Intelligence

ETHIOPIA : Beijing and Moscow succeed in keeping Tigray off Security Council agenda

Discussion with General Tsadkan Gebretensae, Tigrayan Defence Forces’ Central Command member

Central bank freezes accounts of currency dealers: The Reporter Ethiopia

ONLF calls for urgent establishment of emergency drought task force in Somali region: Addis Standard

Twitter: Zecharias Zelalem – 60+ arrests of Ethiopian journalists in the past 2 years

Ethiopia Rights Commission says staff in Gambella harassed, intimidated after report

AUC Chairperson welcomes the commitment of the two parties to the restoration of peace in Ethiopia

ASDailyScoop: William Ruto meets US envoy for the Horn, assures support for peace

Twitter: Uhuru Kenyatta former president Olusegun Obasanjo and I will lead Ethiopia-Tigray peace talks

Twitter: UN Human Rights Council

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.