Peace negotiations (per 03 November)

According to the agreement for lasting peace through a permanent cessation of hostilities, the parties, which are the government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF):

Affirm the belief that “political problems can only be sustainably resolved through political means;” and seek a restoration of constitutional order in the Tigray region.

Article 3 point 5 stipulates that ENDF forces and other Federal institutions shall be granted access to Mekelle to ensure safety and allow for restoration of services.

The Federal Government “shall expedite the provision of humanitarian aid” in cooperation with humanitarian partners.

Agree on a meeting between senior commanders within 5 days to discuss “disarmament for the TPLF combatants”, disarmament of heavy weapons to be completed within ten days of the meeting, 30 days for light weapons; 10 day limit could be extended based on bilateral agreement (article 6 points e and f).

The TPLF is expected to cease collaboration with any other subversive armed force within the country and refrain from any preparations for hostilities (article 7 points b and d).

Transitional measures include the institution of an inclusive Interim Regional Administration decided on via dialogue between both parties until a regional election takes place under supervision of the Ethiopian National Election Board; the interim government is to be selected within a week of the implementation of Article 7.2.c seeking to lift the designation as a terrorist group of the TPLF.

Article 8.2 states that “The ENDF shall safeguard the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security of the country from foreign incursion and ensure that there will be no provocation or incursion from either side of the border”.

The Ethiopian government shall undertake a judicial process to create accountability for perpetrators of crimes and provide justice to victims; the transitional justice process shall be constituted with input from civil society and all stakeholders via public consultations and “formal policy national policy making processes” and be in line with the African Union Transitional Justice Policy Framework and constitution of the FDR of Ethiopia.

To monitor the implementation of the peace accord the parties agree to a joint committee including a representative from IGAD and chaired by the African Union through the High-Level Panel, the assistance of African experts appointed by the AU high level panel and a representative from each party.

Situation in Tigray (per 03 November)

Tigray sources say that fighting has continued in Tigray as air strikes were conducted in the towns of Maichaw, Adigrat and Entecho on 3 November, reportedly hitting civilians. This information has not been verified.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 03 November)

Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed published a statement, thanking the AU, mediators and host country South Africa for the conclusion of the peace talks.

Afaan Oromo-only Schools in Addis Ababa are increasingly suffering from lack of funds and materials, being left far behind standards of other establishments in the capital; according to Addis Standard these issues appeared after the management of the schools was transferred from the Oromia regional state educational bureau to the Addis Ababa City Administration Education Bureau.

Regional Situation (per 03 November)

The Sudan Tribune states that as of 02 November, the Sudanese police have surrounded the Sudanese Bar Association’s (SBA) head offices in Khartoum.

Lawyers from the Bar Association say that the police took control of the building and prevented lawyers from entering the building.

On 1 November, the building was stormed by members of the former committee of the SBA, who supported al-Bashir, who attempted to take over the building. The current SBA steering committee was recently dissolved after developing a proposal for a transitional constitution, which may have sparked the attack.

The President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, says that his government is committed to resolving the final status of the disputed region of Abyei.

International Situation (per 03 November)

In a statement by High Representative Josep Borrell, the EU welcomed the announcement of the cessation of hostilities between the Ethiopian government and Tigray authorities, commending the efforts of the AU, mediators and host South Africa.

The EU encourages further talks and calls for an immediate resumption of humanitarian access.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed the “momentous step” on peace in Ethiopia, welcoming the unimpeded return of humanitarian aid. He commended the mediators and host nation for their efforts and reiterates US commitment to collaborate with the AU, IGAD, UN and other partners.

The Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, welcomes the signing of the agreement for lasting peace between the Ethiopian federal government and Tigray authorities pledging support for its implementation.

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.