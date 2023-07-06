Situation in Sudan (per 6 July)

Intense fighting in Omdurman, Bahri and Khartoum continues between Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and Sudan Armed Forces (SAF). Witnesses report usage of heavy artillery, gun fire and air strikes.

RSF claims it shot down a fighter jet belonging to its rival which has not been commented on yet by SAF.

The Turkish Hospital in Nyala has been reportedly forced to close for lack of electric power and failing backup generators.

RSF reportedly besieged the Alia military hospital in Omdurman which has been known for providing treatment to the former president Omar al-Bashir and supporters of his regime.

SAF has been carrying out operations to avert the hospital siege. Current status of the occupation is unclear.

Head officials of the major UN units condemned the rise in sexual and gender-based violence against women and girls in Sudan.

The UN officials urged for immediate stop to use sexual violence as a weapon of war and called for perpetrators to be held accountable. Officials highlighted that women and girls on the move fleeing their homes are at the greatest risk of falling victims.

Cultural heritage of Sudan is being destroyed with at least 28 cultural and archeological sites reportedly attacked or damaged, including expositions with historical books, music instruments, manuscripts, photographs and many other artefacts.

The Federal Ministry of Health of Sudan reports 1,133 deaths, including at least 15 aid workers, and 11,796 injuries since the start of the conflict. The real numbers are estimated to be much higher according to observers.

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) staff member working in West Darfur was killed by armed men on 7 June while being off duty. Due to the communications blackout NRC was not able to verify this information until this week.

20 children have been reportedly killed by RSF during massacres carried out in El Geneina in the past weeks. Children were killed on the street before their bodies were thrown into the Kadja river.

New witness accounts were told by refugees who crossed to neighbouring Chad. Witnesses speak about extermination of whole families based on ethnic grounds, bodies being left scattered on the streets, and total siege of the city from all directions.

Refugee Situation (per 6 July)

2.8 million people have been forced to flee their home due to the Sudan conflict, confirms a new report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

2.2 million are internally displaced and 615,000 have crossed the borders with neighbouring states.

Sudanese refugees who fled from El-Geneina to Adré, Chad, describe journeys with being attacked by RSF, robbed or facing racist insults. The roads to Chad are surrounded by many dead bodies.

Eritrean refugees in Doro refugee camp of South Sudan have been reportedly offered a relocation by plane to Nairobi, Kenya if they pay 2700 USD. Refugees were initially told that they will receive assistance to travel to Nairobi through UNHCR.

Reports of Eritrean refugees from Shagarab, Wad Sharife and Um Gargour camps in Sudan testify about sexual violence, kidnappings and forced returns to Eritrea and disastrous humanitarian conditions.

Security conditions inside the camps are very poor and not able to prevent crimes committed against these refugees. Situation outside the camps in urban settings is even worse.

Armed officials are involved in detaining refugees and blackmailing them to be sent back to Eritrea if they do not pay ransom money.

Situation in Tigray(per 6 July)

Former Tigray soldiers that were previously members of Ethiopian National Defence Forces are reportedly continuing to be detained and facing torture practices in custody. They have been denied their right to appeal as well as health care protection by the federal prison commision.

Detained soldiers called on the international community and Interim Regional Administration of Tigray to address this issue with the federal government.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 6 July)

An official apology of The Holy Synod of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church (EOTC) has been sent to the Tigray region Orthodox Church admitting failure to support people, bishops and church leaders in Tigray during the war.

EOTC apologised for not being physically present in Tigray during the war and to not deliver humanitarian support. Allegations that EOTC had directly fuelled the war have not been addressed.

Creation of a new regional state named Southern Ethiopia Regional State was approved by the Ethiopian House of Federation. The new state will consist of six zones and five special woredas that were part of the Southern Nations, Nationalities and People’s state.

Regional Situation (per 6 July)

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir announced that he will run in presidential elections that are scheduled for December 2024.

Kenya adjourned reopening of the border with Somalia due to recent attacks of al-Shabaab in Kenya.

International Situation (per 6 July)

The Sudanese delegation is travelling across several African countries, including Uganda, Chad, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and South Sudan, to hold discussions about the current situation in Sudan and potential ways to stop escalating fighting.

The EU strongly condemned the ongoing conflict in Sudan denouncing attacks on civilians, widespread sexual and gender based violence and called for immediate ceasefire.

The EU statement was issued by Josep Borrell Fontelles, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

