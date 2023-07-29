Source: International Institute of Strategic Studies

By Karen Smith

Understanding South Africa

Carien du Plessis and Martin Plaut. London: C. Hurst & Company, 2019. £22.00. 316 pp.

What happened to Desmond Tutu’s ‘rainbow nation’, which was meant to emerge from South Africa’s transition to full democracy under the leadership of Nelson Mandela? Almost 30 years after the end of apartheid, two seasoned journalists investigate the current state of affairs in a highly divided South Africa. They provide a critical analysis of the complex and interdependent historical, socio-political and economic factors that have contributed to shattering the dreams of millions of South Africans.

While the emphasis is on contemporary challenges, with chapters on topics such as corruption and education, the book begins with a brief overview of the country’s history intended to familiarise readers with South Africa’s political landscape. The historically informed account includes summaries of the main news stories and scandals of the past 30 years, tracing contemporary societal ills to the apartheid era and earlier. For example, the complicity of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and of global banks in assisting South Africa’s state-owned companies to contravene the 1977 arms embargo is cited as an example of corruption dating back to the National Party administration, mirroring the arms-deal scandal under the Mbeki administration. The authors succeed in treading a fine line in criticising the African National Congress (ANC)-led government for its failures while also acknowledging how the challenges South Africa faces today are deeply connected to its troubled past, with appropriate blame being apportioned to the legacy of apartheid-era policies.

The book ends with a chapter on President Cyril Ramaphosa who, despite having been accused of serious misconduct, was recently re-elected as leader of the ANC. Discussion of his presidency in Understanding South Africa ends with the 2019 election, and only briefly touches on his early failures to tackle the scourge of corruption, which by now could constitute another volume. This problem, together with high levels of crime and unemployment, and seemingly intractable infrastructure problems, has entrenched a sense of disillusionment that has been growing over the past decade.

An easy read, this book offers a succinct overview of the intricacies of South Africa’s complex society, from the ideological struggles within the ruling party to the involvement of three Indian brothers in what came to be seen as state capture during the Zuma administration. Despite the challenges it faces, South Africa remains an important player on the African continent, its fate closely tied to that of its neighbours. Understanding South Africa is therefore essential reading for anyone hoping to make sense not only of the country, but also of the wider region.