Situation in Sudan (per 27 July)

Tribal leaders in West Darfur say that over 10.000 people have been killed in the region in the last 2 months.

80% of inhabitants have reportedly fled the West Darfur capital of El Geneina. Most of them have fled to Chad.

Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been trying to take over the main army base in Nyala, South Darfur. The Sudanese army responded with heavy artillery and shelling which hit civilian neighbourhoods. At least 30 civilians were killed.

Shelling of neighbourhoods in Omdurman has killed at least 18 people.

At least 16 people were killed in the Ombada area of Khartoum, a neighbourhood group reported.

Residents of Khartoum, Omdurman and Bahri have described the clashes this week between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) as some of the worst since the start of the fighting, particularly the clashes on 22 July.

The RSF’s financial network is key to the group’s existence, states journalist Reem Abbas. In addition to state funds, RSF relies on mercenary activities and gold mining in Sudan and neighbouring countries. It has also made investments in media and security companies.

Refugee Situation (per 27 July)

Around 140.000 additional refugees, mostly from South Sudan, have arrived in the White Nile state in Sudan since the start of the conflict. 10 camps now house 387.000 refugees, states Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).

Measles, pneumonia, and malnutrition are common in the camps, affecting especially children under 5.

Situation in Tigray (per 27 July)

1 million people remain displaced in Tigray, states the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

There is a lack of funding for resources and return operations of internally displaced persons.

Over 50.000 fighters have been demobilised from the Tigray Defense Forces following efforts that started on 26 May, as part of the activities under the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 27 July)

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed has reportedly offered to give Eritrea a 30% stake in Ethiopian Airlines in exchange for access to a sea port. Negotiations with Djibouti and Somaliland have also been instigated.

“We want to get a port through peaceful means, but if that fails, we will use force,” Abiy is also reported to have said.

Regional Situation (per 27 July)

Eritrean’s Ministry of Agriculture has issued a warning of favourable breeding conditions for desert locusts in eastern Eritrea due to limited rainfall.

A Sudanese hacker group, Anonymous Sudan, has taken credit for major disruption of online services, including M-Pesa, in Kenya.

International Situation (per 27 July)

The Russia-Africa Summit kicked off today in St Petersburg with the theme “For Peace, Security and Development”.

Only 17 African leaders are in attendance, compared to 43 in 2019. Kremlin spokesperson Peskov blamed “absolutely blatant, obnoxious interference by the US, France, and other countries through their diplomatic missions in African countries […]”.

Among those attending is Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki. He arrived with his delegation in St Petersburg yesterday.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed also arrived in St Petersburg yesterday, and held a bilateral Russia-Ethiopia meeting with Putin ahead of the summit.

It is unclear whether Sudanese leader Abdel Fattah Al Burhan is participating, although he was expected to be there. He has not been reported to have arrived.

Others attending from the Horn of Africa region are a Somalian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama, and a Djibouti delegation led by Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Yonis Ali Guedi, and a South Sudanese delegation led by the Vice President.

In addition, representatives from the African Union and IGAD have travelled to Russia, including African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat.

Key topics are expected to be grain prices, in the context of Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Initiative grain deal, the role of Wagner mercenaries in Africa, and fuel.

Putin advocated for the African Union to become a full member of the G20 and promised Russia could deliver free grain to six African countries in the next few months.

International Organization for Migration (IOM) calls for a coordinated approach to tackle human trafficking from the Horn of Africa to Yemen and the Gulf states.

Thousands of people from the Horn take the route from the Djibouti coastal town of Obock to Yemen in the hopes of reaching the Gulf states. Many fall victim to human traffickers along the way. 70% of them are women and girls, states IOM.

Three US members of congress have called for sanctions on those responsible for human rights abuses in Western Tigray, particularly against Colonel Demeke Zewdu and Belay Ayalew, who have been identified by Human Rights Watch as central to the ongoing abuses.

Amhara forces and Fano militia “continue to detain and ethnically cleanse Tigrayan civilians,” the members of congress state in a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.