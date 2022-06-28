Situation in Tigray (per 28 June)

UN OCHA says the number of people who need food aid in Northern Ethiopia has risen to over 13 million compared to 9 million in November 2021 due to increasing food insecurity.

According to the WFP’s recent assessment, 4.8 million people in Tigray region, 1.2 million people in Afar region and over 7 million people in Amhara region need immediate food assistance.

UN OCHA said partners in Tigray need adequate cash to support humanitarian operations, including support to farmers and fertilisers, which are also urgently needed.

To date, humanitarian partners in Tigray have mobilised financial resources to cover only 10% of the required 60,000 metric tons of fertiliser needed for the upcoming farming season.

UN OCHA added that, since 1 April 2022 and as of 21 June, 122,212 metric tons of aid has arrived in Mekelle via 23 humanitarian convoys. This includes food, emergency shelter and non-food items, sanitation and hygiene items, nutrition supplies, health, education as well as protection supplies.

Since the truce was declared, only 987,137 litres of fuel has entered into Tigray for all humanitarian operations though partners require 2 million litres of fuel each month.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 28 June)

Minister of Justice of Ethiopia, Gedion Timothewos, said the Central and Executive Committee members of the ruling Prosperity Party (PP) have “put a direction” outlining the “peace alternatives” to solve “the problem in the northern part of our country,” Addis Standard reported.

Dr. Gedion added that peace negotiations will be carried out in a way that respects the “constitution and national interest” of the country and “facilitated by the African Union (AU).”

He also said that if there are attempts by the other side to disrupt the peace talks, the government will take necessary measures and instruction was given to the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) to be on high alert to take the necessary action.

The Government of Tigray has ruled out any negotiations led by the African Union (AU), protesting at the “proximity” of its envoy Olusegun Obasanjo to the Ethiopian prime minister.

The Government of Tigray has announced earlier this month that they were ready for negotiations hosted by the Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, involving international actors such as the EU, U.S and AU.

Addis Standard reports that the federal government has announced the appointment of seven members of a “peace negotiation team” to resolve the conflict in the Tigray region.

The team will be chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonnen, and other members include Gedion Timothewos (Minister of Justice), Temesgen Tiruneh (Director General of the National Intelligence and Security Service), Ambassador Redwan Hussain (Security Advisor to the Prime Minister), Lt. Gen. Berhanu Bekele, Ambassador Hassan Abdulkadir, and Dr. Getachew Jember.

On 14 June, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed told the Ethiopian parliament that a study committee under the chairmanship of the deputy prime minister was established to negotiate with the Tigray region.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs Press Release on 27 June states that the government of Ethiopia has rejected the misrepresentation of facts and unjust blame on Ethiopia by Sudan regarding the tragic incident that occurred on the common border of the two countries on 22 June 2022.

”Ethiopia regrets the loss of life as a result of a skirmish between the Sudanese army and a local militia of which an investigation would be carried out soon,” said the statement.

The statement added that: ”The government of Ethiopia, therefore, hopes that the Sudanese Government would restrain itself from any escalation of the incident and would take measures that could de-escalate the situation.”

Regional Situation (per 28 June)

Arab News reported that Sudan recalled its ambassador to Ethiopia following the alleged execution of seven captured Sudanese soldiers and a civilian by the Ethiopian army and will submit a complaint to the UN Security Council.

The Sudanese armed forces said: “In an act that contravenes all laws and customs of war and international humanitarian law, the Ethiopian army executed seven Sudanese soldiers and a citizen who were their captives.”

According to a Sudanese military official, the soldiers were taken into captivity from a border area close to the Al-Fashaqa region.

According to the Daily News Egypt, the Sudanese army took control of the “Frankincense Fortress” military camp in Al-Fashaga after intense fighting with Ethiopian military forces.

Bloomberg says Ethiopian and Sudanese exchanged fire at the disputed border on Monday.

International Situation (per 28 June)

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) stated it needs USD 172 million to help prevent famine and humanitarian crisis in the Horn of Africa region.

The UN agency is appealing for a total of USD 219 million and so far USD 47 million has been mobilised, leaving a gap of USD 172 million.





Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.