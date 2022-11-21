Peace negotiations (per 21 November)

Getachew Reda and General Tsadkan Gebretinsae, members of the Central Command of Tigray Defense Forces, who led the Tigray presence in the Pretoria negotiations resulting in the Cessation of Hostilities (CoH) Agreement, defended their position in a press interview given on 20 November in Mekelle.

They said that the main reason for signing the CoH Agreement in Pretoria was to stop the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Tigray.

They mentioned Eritrea as a key threat to the implementation of the CoH Agreement.

They stated that it was obvious that the Tigray Defense Forces (TDF) would not disarm unless the security of the people of Tigray was guaranteed.

They stated their intention to continue pushing, in subsequent talks, for the amendment of the terms of the agreement deemed unfavourable to the interests of the people of Tigray.

The regional Government of Tigray published a statement on 19 November accusing Eritrean President Isaias Afewerki of deploying more Eritrean troops into Tigray following the 2 November CoH Agreement in order to actively spoil its chances of success while committing further atrocity crimes.

The regional Government of Tigray calls on the international community, the African Union, the United Nations, the US, and EU to take “serious measures” against the government of Eritrea.

US senator Brad Sherman urged the Biden administration to make the AGOA agreement and the resumption of loans to Ethiopia conditional to the full implementation of the CoH Agreement of Pretoria and the Nairobi Commanders’ Agreement.

Situation in Tigray (per 21 November)

TMH alleges that Eritrean forces summarily killed 63 civilians of which 10 were children, including 6 months to 5-year-olds, on 26 October in the Egela district of the Central Zone of Tigray.

It is reported that Eritrean forces in Egela district called for a public meeting and killed the people who attended. The dead bodies of victims were not buried but eaten by scavengers, added Dimtsi Weyane.

The regional Government of Tigray issued a statement on November 19 which says that Eritrean forces are “destroying” and “looting” Tigray’s heritage on a large scale, reports Yabele Media (YM).

The statement called on the Ethiopian government to honour its responsibilities under the CoH Agreement.

The regional Government of Tigray asked the international community to take measures that will put an immediate stop to the atrocities committed by Eritrean forces against the people of Tigray and press these forces to withdraw from Tigray, added YM.

International Medical Corps reports that, while services have yet to restart in Tigray after they were cut off on 17 October, they are currently stockpiling supplies to provide better responses when the safety of staff and beneficiaries is ensured and services resumed.

Situation in Eritrea (per 21 November)

Sources report that Eritrean national security agents arrested two high-ranking party and government officials, namely Yosuf Saiq, head of the Organisational Affairs of the People Front for Democracy and Justice and Indrias Asmerom, Central Region Head of Culture and Sport.

Regional Situation (per 21 November)

Kingori Choto, a legal and policy analyst, writes that the relationship that unites Kenya and Ethiopia is becoming increasingly strong and is based, from a Kenyan perspective, on a “security- trade paradigm” where increased stability fosters trade which then reduces security risk via increased prosperity.

This relationship has become all the more important for Nairobi as an increasing number of Kenyan businesses become involved with their northern neighbour, such as Safaricom.

Yusuf Abdi Ali, a former high ranking member of the Somali National Army, was arrested in the US city of Springfield in Virginia. The arrest is related to alleged violations of human rights, atrocities and degrading behaviour, committed in the 1980’s during the reign of dictator Siad Barre, says Garowe Online on 19 November.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the President of Somalia, seeks to “level up” the war against terrorist group al-Shabaab; stating his administration has plans ready for the newly liberated areas and those to be liberated.

The Somali government has banned the export of labour to the Middle East over concerns regarding the treatment of expatriate workers in the region.

According to The Citizen, the Biden administration is planning to send American troops to Somalia. The troops were withdrawn in 2020. Details of their role and deployment locations are still being decided.

International Situation (per 21 November)

US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Molly Phee, assured the US congress that if Eritrea does not withdraw its troops from Tigray, sanctions will be brought against them, including against President Isaias Afewerki.

Links of interest

ኣብ ውዕሊ ስምምዕ ሰላም ፕሪቶርያ ኣመልኪቱ ብኣባላት ጉጅለ ልኡኽ መንግስቲ ትግራይ ዝሃብዎ መብርሂ ፣11 ጥቅምቲ 2015 ዓ/ም

Isaias Afeworki Is Deploying More Units Into Tigrai, GoT

Ethiopia: Confusion Prevails Over Withdrawal of Eritrean Troops

Twitter: Tigrai Media House Eritrean forces summarily gunned down 63 civilians in Tigray

Eritrean forces killed 63 civilians in Egela, Central zone of Tigray

The barbaric and brutal Eritrean army continues committing horrific atrocities in Tigray

Northern Ethiopia Humanitarian Update Situation Report #36

Tigray ceasefire bolsters Kenya’s influence in regional security and trade

Former Somali army officer accused of war crimes arrested in US

President Hassan Sheikh and Galmudug’s state leader consider to level up war on Al Shabab

Somali gov’t bans domestic labour exports

US Troops to return to Somalia

US Sanctions against Eritrea and arms for Tigray

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.