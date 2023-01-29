Let me be honest: this is an area I know nothing about until I read the paper by Simone Cinotto. Below is a brief extact from how the strategy was resisted – particularly by Ethiopian women.

Here it is in full:

Quote from a settler:

We built forts, we were armed, but we could not move around for fear of the

Ethiopian guerrilla, which cut our supply lines. Then we were supplied with flour

and other essential food items from airplanes, without parachutes, so much of

the food got lost. (Taddia 1988, 132)

The Italian East African system of food logistics was not only complex but frail

as a consequence of the effectiveness of the Ethiopian Resistance at incapacitating

it.



The participation of Ethiopian women in anti-Italian warfare activities was

remarkable, and not limited to securing, transporting, and supplying food to

the groups of combatants they were part of – women carried utensils and

pots, fetched water, chopped wood, foraged for wild plants, ground grains,

and prepared teff injera, doro wat, tej, and tella to feed partisans. Some

Ethiopian women participated in the resistance as fighting soldiers, while

others served as messengers and spies, with the goal of starving the Italian

enemy. An inspiring precedent was set for partisan women by Empress Taytu

Betul (1851–1918) leading Ethiopian forces at Adwa (March 1, 1896). Taytu’s

superior savviness was demonstrated in the battle of Amba Alage, when

defeated Italian brigades had regrouped in the fort of Makalle: instead of

ordering an attack, Taytu gave the order to besiege the Italians and cut off

their water supply. After two weeks, Italians, suffering from extreme shortage

of water, unconditionally surrendered (Adugna 2001). Literature on Ethiopian

women’s participation in the anticolonial struggles against Italians of 1935–

1941 emphasizes their winning victories with bravery, intelligence, and

scheming: stealing rifles, bullets, grenades, and classified information from

the Italians they socialized with; smuggling firearms in pots for fetching

water; sneaking through Italian lines and into Italian garrisons with the excuse

of selling chickens, eggs, and butter (Adugna 2001).