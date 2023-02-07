Peace negotiations (per 07 February)

The Director of the Conflict Management Directorate to the African Union’s (AU) Political Affairs, Peace and Security Department, Sarjoh Bah, arrived in Mekelle today (7 February) for follow-up consultations on the implementation of the Cessation of Hostilities (CoH) Agreement.

He Tweeted that the consultations will take place with the AU Monitoring, Verification & Compliance Mission, adding that the talks will also be held with representatives of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

He commended that the “flight to Mekelle is one of the tangible peace dividends since the CoHA was signed”.

Getachew Reda told Dimtsi Woyane that “a participatory, transparent and inclusive” transitional government will be formed in Tigray as part of the implementation of the CoH Agreement.

He said the recent meeting of the Tigray peace delegation with PM Abiy Ahmed and other high level Federal government officials will open opportunities for “full implementation of the peace agreement”.

He added the IDPs will return to their home bases in southern and western zones of Tigray.

Other internal sources have reported that new settlers from the Amhara region in Western Tigray had been notified to leave houses of displaced Tigrayans in expectation that the IDPs will return.

Situation in Tigray (per 07 February)

The Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) has reinstated full banking services in its branches across Tigray, stated Alsen Asefa, Corporate Communications Director of the CBE to Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC).

He added that all Mekelle branches and 31 branches located in Abiy Adi, Mai Lamin, Samre, Gijet, Haiqi Meshal, Work Amba, Atsbi and Agularesumed full banking services.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 07 February)

According to Addis Ababa Police, 19 police officers were injured by a group of people gathered at the St. Lideta Orthodox Church in Philidoro, located on the border between Addis Ababa and the Oromia Special Zone.

Police reported that a group of people sought to create unrest by blocking roads with stones and calling for the release of detainees in the Oromia region.

The police statement further adds that “the police, religious leaders of the church and other youths explained that no one was arrested and help [sic] the security forces to open the road”.

The reported number of casualties in the 4 February attack on an Orthodox St. Michael Church in West Arsi zone, Shashemene, Oromia, rose to at least 30 sources report.

Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF) released a press statement condemning the censorship and suppression of media freedom in the Somali region.

The ONLF denounced the decision of the government’s Ethiopian Media Authority to ban 13 major news outlets.

The High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, met with internally “displaced people in Mekelle and Eritrean refugees in the Dabat area” during his visit in Ethiopia, writes Grandi on his Twitter account.

Catherine Sozi, Director of the UNAIDS Regional Support Team for Eastern and Southern Africa, arrived in Mekelle today, 7 February, reports Tigrai Television.

Regional Situation (per 07 February)

The Mandera border crossing between Kenya and Somalia is almost ready to be reopened after 10 years of closure as the security preparations are nearing completion, reports VOA.

A new Permanent Representative of Ethiopia to the African Union, Ambassador Ayele Lire, presented his credentials to AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat yesterday (6 February).

International Situation (per 07 February)

Following the Italy-Ethiopia meeting yesterday, 6 February, Italian Prime Minister Meloni stated that a three year 140 million EUR development program was agreed. In addition, 42 million EUR agreements on tea and coffee supply chains were signed.

Meloni also stated she wants to increase Italian investment in Ethiopia. “We are planning a mission to Ethiopia in the coming weeks and we would like it to be accompanied by Italian entrepreneurs”, she stated in a press conference.

PM Abiy Tweeted that he is visiting Malta today (7 February).

An Emergency Food Aid Agreement of 161 million birr was signed between Ethiopia and the Peoples’ Republic of China today, 7 February, reports FBC.

The signatories Ms. Semereta Sewasew, the Minister of State of the Ministry of Finance and Mr. Yang Yihang, Minister Counsellor for Economic and Commercial Affairs, met at the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia.

The financial support is directed towards supporting “ people affected by conflicts and natural disasters in the country”, adds FBC.

The Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE), Mamo Mihretu, met with the French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad, Olivier Becht, to strengthen cooperation between Ethiopia and France, reports FBC.

