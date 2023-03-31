Peace negotiations (per 31 March)

The Federal Government of Ethiopia decided that Tigray’s borders will be restored to pre-November 2020 constitutional boundaries, say some sources. This would include Raya and Welkait. The Federal government has not yet publicly confirmed this.

The Ethiopian Ministry of Justice said it terminated the charges against the military and civilian members of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) who were accused of various criminal offences.

The ministry said it made the decision based on the Permanent Cessation of Hostilities Agreement signed between the federal government and the TPLF.

The pending charges will reportedly be addressed in the framework of transitional justice.

In July 2021, the Federal Prosecutor charged 62 former and current members of the TPLF under the case file of Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD), Chairman and Executive Committee (EC) member of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

The file included the Executive Committee and Cabinet members of the regional state government, which was ousted by the federal government in December 2020.

Crisis 24 stated that protests may take place in response to the termination of charges against TPLF leaders in cities, including Addis Ababa, and localised transport and business disruptions are possible.

Three senior TPLF officials were released from jail following the decision of the Ministry of Justice, confirmed a lawyer Tadelle G/Medihin to Addis Standard.

Among those released were Keria Ibrahim, former Speaker of the House of Federation, Dr. Abraham Tekeste, former Minister of Finance and Economic Cooperation, and Dr. Addis Alem Balema, Former Board Member of the Ethiopian Airlines.

In addition, an opposition leader of the Assimba Democratic Party, Dori Asgedom, was also released.

A picture emerged showing Prime Minister Abiy in military uniform operating Glocom radio equipment, supposedly as part of the war effort against Tigray. The picture does not identify a place or date but is credited to the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation and edited by NK News.

Situation in Tigray (per 31 March)

Getachew Reda, president of the interim administration of Ethiopia’s Tigray region, briefed the Tigrayan business community in Addis Ababa on the reconstruction and release of political and military prisoners of Tigray, according to the TPLF.

The business community of Tigray in Addis reportedly said they will contribute to the reconstruction of the region.

The situation of Ethiopia’s Tigray region will continue to be volatile at least until late April as key issues, such as the non-withdrawal of Eritrean troops and Amhara militia from rural areas, says Crisis 24.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) states there is a critical need to scale up humanitarian assistance to newly accessible areas in Tigray.

Communities continue to face multiple crises, including destruction of agriculture, price increases, and destruction of all kinds of basic infrastructure.

79% of the health system and facilities remain highly affected by the war, says IFRC. Due to this, epidemics and the health situation in the region are difficult to track.

IFRC says that local authorities have not yet resumed their services and market function is still limited.

Areas in Tigray remain inaccessible, says IFRC. The Western part remains the most challenging and the security situation there is still volatile. In addition, there are not enough humanitarian partners working on the ground.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 31 March)

In Ethiopia, the deteriorating humanitarian situation in recent years has led to increased humanitarian needs across the country, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

There are over 20 million people including internally displaced persons (IDPs), returning IDPs, crisis-affected communities, returning migrants, and their home communities among them that need humanitarian assistance and protection in 2023, added IOM.

About 3 million IDPs have been identified in Ethiopia in 2022, with displacement risks remaining high in 2023 and beyond.

Regional Situation (per 31 March)

The Ethiopian Foreign Ministry rejected Egypt’s views that the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam crisis is an international issue, according to Egypt Independent.

The ministry said: “We seek to make the Renaissance Dam an integrated project between Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia.”

IGAD set up a maritime task force to formulate common policies and strategies on the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden areas.

International Situation (per 31 March)

The Israeli think tank Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs (JCPA) and the Ethiopian government’s Institute of Foreign Affairs foreign policy think tank signed a Memorandum of Understanding this week to collaborate on national security issues, including water and food security.

“The very first thing we should do is conceptually move food security from the social and economic realm to the realm of national security,” explained Dr. Yechiel M. Leiter, director-general of the JCPA.

Somali news reports that Richard Riley is nominated as the new US ambassador to Somalia.

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.