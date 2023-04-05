Peace negotiations (per 04 April)

The Joint Security and Intelligence Task Force in Addis Abeba has detained members of a “covert group” which is accused of instigating nation-wide conflict in Ethiopia through assaults which target specific senior government officials in Addis Ababa, Bahirdar, Adama, and Dire Dawa.

Eritrea’s information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel said the visit of the country’s army officials led by General Abraha Kassa to the Artificial Intelligence institute in Addis Ababa shows further strengthening of military relationships between the two countries.

Abraha Kassa was sanctioned by the US in 2021 due to his involvement in the war in Tigray alongside the Eritrean government and PFDJ.

Yemane Gebremeskel said that the “central purpose of the current visit is to further consolidate the close ties of military cooperation that exist between the two countries”.

Situation in Tigray (per 04 April)

The war on Tigray has been destructive to the environment, reports Global Citizen. The Tigray region, which was previously seen as a good site of environmental restoration, was devastated due to the war.

The destruction of the environment through a scorched earth strategy was used as a “weapon of war”, says the World Peace Foundation.

French Ambassador to Ethiopia, Remi Marechaux, visited Adigrat University along with his colleagues.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 04 April)

Over 133.000 Ethiopian migrants in Saudi Arabia returned home between March 2022 and March 2023, according to the country’s Ministry of Social Affairs.

The returnees are reportedly composed of 110.587 males, 15.799 females, and 6.717 children.

The National Rehabilitation Commission (NRC) finds that the involvement of multiple actors is vital to a successful demobilisation programme to return the ex-fighters to civilian lives, says Ambassador Teshome Toga to the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA).

He said, “The experience from countries which have gone through similar paths indicated that the disarmament and rehabilitation process needed close partnership.”

He added that participation of development partners, the private sector and civil society is important to help ex-fighters change their livelihood and get rid of conflict.

House of Peoples’ Representatives (HPR) of Ethiopia and Members of the United Kingdom Parliament have discussed ways for strengthening the relations between the parliaments of the two countries, reports Ethiopia Press Agency.

Dr Dima Noggo, chairperson of the HPR Standing Committee on International Cooperation, Peace and Security said: “We have discussed the future areas of cooperation between the two parliaments based on common issues of concern, and working to enhance relationships to the highest level.”

England Conservative Member of Parliament Robin Millar said that the two countries have historic relations based on common interests working to further strengthen relations.

The Ethiopian House of Peoples Representatives (HoPR) revoked the immunity of MP Chala Wata (PhD) on alleged corruption-related offenses, according to the Addis Standard.

Dr Chala Wata, former president of Bule Hora University, lost immunity in parliament for involvement in procurement works outside of the government procedures which allegedly led to embezzlement.

The Ministry of Justice said money accounted in millions has been deposited into Dr Wata’s account and a residential building that was registered under his wife’s name has been found.

The humanitarian response in Ethiopia requires a scale-up considering the needs to respond to the different humanitarian crises the people in Ethiopia are enduring, according to OCHA.

Almost 230,000 people in Oromia and Somali impacted by heavy rainfall from the ‘Belg and Gu’ rains are reportedly causing loss of life and damage to shelters, agriculture, and infrastructure.

Regional and federal authorities called for control of tree locusts that invaded North-Western Tigray.

Cholera incidence has reportedly increased by 50 percent in drought-affected areas of Oromia and Somali regions which calls for more response.

Levels of the Omo River are increasing, raising concerns about the risks of floods in displacement sites and Omorate Town of Dasenech Woreda.

Regional Situation (per 04 April)

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimates 154.000 to 203.000 people have been displaced from around Laascaanood. Fighting in the area resumed on 1 April 2023.

An Eritrean delegation consisting of Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Advisor Yemane Gebreab met with South Sudanese President Salva Kiir in South Sudan.

Kenya has dropped the charges against the four lawmakers over the anti-government protests after the opposition leader suspended the demonstrations on Monday, reports Aljazeera.

Kenya will launch its first operational satellite next week, which is a milestone for its space program.

International Situation (per 04 April)

The European Union will normalise its relations with Ethiopia and the regional government in a gradual and “step by step” approach, says Reuters citing EU foreign policy leader Josep Borrell.

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.