Peace negotiations (per 13 April)

Ethiopian Attorney General Dr Gedion Timotiwos and the country’s human rights commissioner Dr Daniel Bekelle are discussing transitional justice in Mekelle, according to Tigrai Television.

Dr Gedion Timotiwos said the discussion is taking place in view of the need to start preparations to implement recommendations of the national policy of transitional justice based on the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities (CoH) Agreement.

Getachew Reda, president of the region’s interim administration, and other cabinet members including General Tsadkan Woldetinsae, Vice President for democratisation and decentralised governance, are taking part in the discussion.

Getachew Reda said that ensuring justice and accountability are the priorities for developing and sustaining the peace that came after the CoH agreement.

He also said that it is time to implement transitional justice and accountability.

Situation in Tigray (per 13 April)

Getachew Reda, president of the interim administration of Tigray said he held a meeting with the country director Claude Jibidar of the World Food Programme (WFP) Ethiopia in Mekelle.

Reda commended WFP for the commitment but also stressed that there is a need for a collaborative approach to deliver the aid to all communities and all beneficiaries in need.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 13 April)

Amhara Fano fighters reportedly attacked a police station in Mezzezo town in the Amhara region and seized weapons at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday morning, according to VOA news.

Mezzezo residents reportedly heard open gunfire and clashes coming out of the police station.

Relative return of peace has been reported across several cities in Amhara after several days of demonstrations and clashes following the decision of the Federal Government to dissolve regional special forces.

There are reports of people coming back to work and resumption of the transport services.

Tewodros Asfaw, journalist and the founder of a YouTube channel Ethio Salam, was arrested by the security police and taken to the Federal Police Criminal Investigation Office today. This is his second arrest since February when he was released on bail.

His wife Enat Tamirat confirmed to Addis Standard that Tewodros was accused of crimes of inciting violence.

Journalist Dawit Begashaw was arrested by the security forces in Bahir Dar on Wednesday. He was reportedly arrested from a hotel during his vacation.

Almost 2.3 million children are still out of school across northern regions of Tigray, Amhara and Afar where war caused large-scale damages and disruptions of the education system, reports Save the Children. IT is calling for urgent funding to help re-open classrooms.

85% of schools in Tigray have serious or partial damage, causing all the schools to remain closed.

At the national level, over 3.5 million children are reportedly out of school.

Refugees from Somalia fleeing clashes in the Laascaanood area are being relocated from the border areas to a new settlement in Mirqaan, Bokh district, confirmed Olga Sarrado; UNHCR’s spokesperson.

Refugees can settle in an area of about 400 hectares that has been allocated by the Federal Government of Ethiopia.

Regional Situation (per 13 April)

A delegation of Eritrea led by the country’s foreign minister Osman Saleh held a meeting with President William Ruto at State House in Nairobi, Kenya.

Eritrean information minister, Yemane Gebremeskel, said that the Eritrean delegation briefed president Ruto on behalf of Eritrean President Isayas Afwerki, discussing bilateral and regional issues.

He also said, “President Ruto briefed the delegation on recent developments in the Horn of Africa and East Africa, and, his consultations with regional leaders on IGAD and broader regional cooperation.”

He added, “Expressing Kenya’s keen interest in bolstering bilateral cooperation with Eritrea, President Ruto gave guidance for an early meeting of the Joint Cooperation Mechanism.”

International Situation (per 13 April)

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met and held discussions with the Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia, H.E. Tanja Fajon, on 12 April in Addis Ababa.

Kenya expects $1.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund to support its decreasing foreign currency reserves, says the country’s central bank governor.

Ambassador Hamdi Loza, Egypt’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for African Affairs, accused Ethiopia of ‘gaining time’ in the negotiations process while continuously filling the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) without any agreement.

Loza’s comments came as a reaction to the accusation of Ethiopia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs stating that Egypt tries to “politicise” the situation around the Nile river and the GERD.

Links of interest

ዘተ ኣብ እዋን ስግግር ፍትሒ

Twitter: Getachew Reda

Fighters Take Weapons From Police Station Amid Clashes With Ethiopia’s Military

News: Security forces detain two more journalists, media personalities arrested in last two weeks reaches at least six

Calm returns to Ethiopia’s Amhara after days of protests

More Than 2.3 Million Children Out Of School In Northern Ethiopia Despite Peace Agreement

Thousands of newly arrived Somali refugees in Ethiopia relocated to new settlement

Twitter: Yemane Gebremeskel on Eritrea’s delegation in Kenya.

Ethiopian office of the Prime Minister

Exclusive: Kenya expects $1.2 billion Q2 financing boost, seeks fresh IMF funds

Egypt accuses Ethiopia of ‘buying time’ in Nile dam row

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.