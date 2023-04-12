Situation in Ethiopia (per 12 April)

After the decision of the Ethiopian Federal government to dissolve regional special forces, protests are taking place across the Amhara region of Ethiopia, states Addis Standard.

There are clashes between federal government security forces and civilians in Amhara as well as between members of the regional special forces of the region and the national army in some cities, according to residents of the region.

Residents in Kobo town in the North Wollo zone of Amhara region told Addis Standard that artillery was heard in the town on Sunday night.

Protests were also held in at least seven major cities of the region including the capital Bahir Dar, Gondar, Dessie, Woldia, and others. Many city entrances and exits were blocked.

The security command post office of Gondor city imposed 12 different restrictions including a ban on bars and nightclubs which prohibit serving customers after 9: 00 PM local time.

These measures were reportedly taken after “massive protests” in Gondar.

Two Catholic Relief Services (CRS) humanitarian workers were shot and killed in the Amhara region on Easter Sunday amidst the protests, says the US Catholic Church’s international aid agency.

The staff members were driving a CRS vehicle and were returning to Addis Ababa

Despite the protests in the Amhara region opposing the decision of the federal government, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed stated on 09 April that the reorganisation of the regional special forces will be implemented.

Dr Yelikal Kefale, President of Amhara Regional State, announced that the decision to reorganise was made together with the federal and regional administrations and will be carried out across all regions.

Dr Kefale added that “There was no explicit decision to disarm and disband the special forces in the Amhara region.”

Heavy fighting reportedly took place between the Ethiopian National Defense Forces and members of the Amhara regional forces from early morning to late afternoon on 11 April in Debre Birhan city, about 120 kilometres North East of Addis Ababa, according to eyewitnesses.

The Cabinet of the Somali Regional state anonymously decided to implement the federal government’s plan for the reorganisation of the special forces of the region.

Based on the decision of the Somali regional state cabinet, the leaders and members of the Special Forces of the Somali Region (commonly known as Liyu Police) will be integrated in the national army, or the federal or regional police.

The Tigray Defense Forces (TDF) are involved in reconstruction activities of the Tigray region, says Dimtsi Woyane.

Members of TDF are rebuilding a road around Adigudum, a city located 40 kms south of Mekelle.

The TDF involvement in reconstruction is a new role it has taken after the signing of the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities (CoH) agreement.

Situation in Tigray (per 12 April)

47.000 new Internally Displaced Persons have fled Western Tigray in the past month and have arrived in Endabaguna, states the interim administrator of the Endabaguna Woreda.

Eyewitnesses say that ethnic Tigrayans are facing persecution by armed groups, including Fano, in the Amhara-occupied territory.

A delegation of the Ethiopian federal government led by Health Minister Dr Lia Tadesse visited Ayder Hospital of Mekelle in Tigray.

The delegation met with regional president Getachew Reda and cabinet members of the interim administration of Tigray and discussed reconstruction of the war-ravaged health sector of the region.

The delegation also visited internally displaced people in Mekelle

During the occasion, Dr Amanuel Haile, head of the Bureau of Health of the region, presented a paper to the delegation and international partners on the destruction and looting of the health facilities in Tigray during the war.

Regional Situation (per 12 April)

The opposition party of Raila Odinga in Kenya announced it will hold a town hall meeting on Thursday and a rally on Sunday ahead of its talks with the government.

Sudan failed to meet the deadline of 11 April to set up a transitional government over disagreements on the integration of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) into the Sudanese army.

International Situation (per 12 April)

Ethiopian Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide, Governor of National Bank of Ethiopia Mamo Mihretu, and other delegation members met with World Bank (WB), International Monetary Fund (IMF), and International Finance Corporation (IFC) officials on economic reform and fiscal matters.

Luise Amtsberg, German Federal Government Commissioner for Human Rights Policy and Humanitarian Assistance, is visiting Ethiopia from 11 to 14 April.

Her talks with the Ethiopian Government will focus on Ethiopia’s efforts to establish a mechanism for transitional justice to address the human rights violations committed during the Tigray conflict.

The Commissioner will meet civil society human rights defenders and women’s rights organisations. She is also expected to visit a women’s refuge that offers support to victims of sexual violence.

She is further scheduled to meet representatives of the African Union.

Links of interest

News Update: Heavy artillery fired in Kobo as protests engulf Amhara region following the decision to dissolve regional special forces

News: Heavy fighting near Debre Birhan as violence continues to rock Amhara region, more cities impose restrictions

ሰራዊት ትግራይ ስራሕቲ ህንፀትን ሕድሳትን መንገድታት የሳልጥ ኣሎ።

ዘተ ጉጅለ ልኡኽ ጥዕና ፌዴራል ኣብ መቐለ

News: At least 47,000 fresh IDPs arrive at Endabaguna, Shire from Ten woredas of disputed Western Tigray

NewsAlert: Somali state cabinet unanimously approves government’s plan to dissolve, reintegrate regional special forces

Two Catholic Relief Services’ workers slain in Ethiopia amid Easter Sunday unrest

Kenya’s opposition calls rally ahead of talks with government

Sudan fails to meet deadline to form civilian govt

Ethiopian delegation confers with WB, IMF, IFC officials

German Human Rights Commissioner Amtsberg visits Ethiopia and South Sudan

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.