Situation in Sudan (per 24 May)

Situation in Khartoum, Bahri, Omdurman, El Geneina and Nyala was ‘relatively calm’ with occasional artillery fire heard in the neighbourhoods, describe residents.

Both of the warring parties in Sudan have broken the ceasefire which went into force on 22 May after the agreement was signed in Jeddah on 20 May, confirmed by a Joint Facilitators’ Statement from Saudi Arabia and the US.

The Saudi and US facilitators note that while fighting appeared less intense, offensive military operations, use of artillery and airstrikes in Khartoum, El-Obeid and other parts of Sudan suggest that both sides violated the Jeddah agreement.

1,042,114 people have been displaced internally and 319,194 refugees fled to neighbouring countries, states IOM. The highest number of displaced people have been reported in West Darfur.

Reports show increasing incidences of gender based violence (GBV) particularly within internally displaced communities.

Women and girls in transit, in temporary shelters or border areas are in highest risk of exposure to GBV including sexual violence and exploitation.

Refugee Situation (per 24 May)

Many Ethiopian and Eritrean refugees who fled war in Tigray are now stranded amid conflict in Sudan.

Humanitarian aid in Um Rakuba refugee camp, hosting about 20,000 refugees from Tigray, is worsening due to damaged infrastructure, unsafe road passages and inflation.

Refugees do not feel safe to return to their homes in Tigray as many zones are still occupied by Eritrean and Amhara forces.

Kidnapping of Eritrean refugees from Sudan is still an ongoing practice, reportedly perpetrated by Eritrean authorities and human traffickers.

Situation in Tigray (per 24 May)

The WFP announced it will enact additional measures across Ethiopia to prevent food aid diversion. It does not appear that food aid in Tigray has been resumed, however.

The Tigray Orthodox Tewahedo Church will ordain 10 new episcopates who will be positioned across all zones in Tigray as well as overseas in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada and the Middle East.

This appointment is done in complete autonomy from the Holy Synod of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church as the Tigray Orthodox Church declared itself an independent church in May 2021.

The Czech Ambassador to Ethiopia travelled to Tigray and met with the interim regional administration of Tigray to discuss the potential development projects in the region.

The Czech delegation travelled to the Tsirae Wonberta district in the Eastern zone visiting the agricultural sites as well as to Samre, in the Southeastern zone, carrying out assessment of the Water Emergency Projects funded by the Czech government.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 24 May)

Eight Ethiopia state-owned sugar companies have been opened for privatisation.

The Ethiopian government opened a call for proposals aiming to strengthen the growth of the private sector and support a competitive market in Ethiopia.

Situation in Eritrea (per 24 May)

Celebrations of Eritrean independence day took place in Asmara, other parts of Eritrea as well as among the Eritrean diaspora groups abroad. 24 May marks the 32nd anniversary of Eritrean independence.

Regional Situation (per 24 May)

Local district council elections will take place in Somalia’s Puntland on 25 May. This comes amidst tensions between Puntland and the Federal Government of Somalia.

Al-Shabaab leader of external operations Osman Mohamed Abdi, known as Moallim Osman, was injured during the airstrikes carried out against the militant group by the US military.

Over 1 million people have been internally displaced in Somalia between January and May due to internal conflicts, flooding and severe droughts.

A delegation of the Gambella region, Ethiopia, plans to meet representatives of the Pibor Administrative Area of South Sudan to find a solution to the conflicts between communities living along the border.

The cross border conflict and security challenges in border areas have been discussed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of South Sudan and the Head of Mission of Ethiopia to South Sudan.

Implementation process of the peace agreement in South Sudan has reportedly slowed down as the focus of the South Sudanese president and authorities shifted towards the conflict in Sudan.

Insufficient rainfall is predicted for the coming rainy season within the greater Horn of Africa region, stated the IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC).

ICPAC called for preparedness to respond to the needs stemming from a higher risk of food insecurity.

International Situation (per 24 May)

Eritrea is the country with the second-highest prevalence of modern slavery in the world, according to the Global Slavery Index report.

Demeke Mekonnen, Ethiopian Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs, arrived in China for a bilateral state visit discussing strategic cooperation between two countries.

Civilians have to be protected against the armed conflicts such as in Sudan, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen, said António Guterres, UN Secretary-General, to the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

“[T]he world is failing to live up to its commitments to protect civilians” said Guterres, adding that the Security Council has a particular responsibility towards assuring protection.

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.