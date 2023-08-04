Situation in Sudan (per 4 August)

Warring sides in Sudan’s conflict carry out massive violations some of which amount to war crimes, says a new report by Amnesty International.

The report talks about mass civilian casualties, indiscriminate attacks, girls as young as 12 years being subjected to sexual violence, as well as ethnically motivated attacks.

42% of the population in Sudan are in acute need of food assistance with 20.3 million people facing severe hunger, said the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

FAO called for urgent support to rural communities and farmers in preparation for the planting season.

Town of Sirba in West Darfur has been destroyed by massive fires, said Human Rights Watch (HRW). Satellite imagery from 29 July shows that residential areas were burned down after attacks on the town which caused at least 200 deaths.

Seven villages and towns in West Darfur were destroyed including Habilla Kanari, Mejmere, Misterei, Molle, Murnei, Gokor, and Sirba. The total number of destroyed towns across Darfur rose to 27.

US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, raised concerns over the fighting in Sudan, stating that it should be put on the agenda of the UN Security Council which is chaired by the US in August.

Pramila Patten, UN Special Representative on sexual violence in conflict, met with the Major General Abdul-Rahim Dagalo, Deputy Comander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), raising concerns over sexual violence carried out by fighters associated with RSF as well as attacks on women’s rights defenders.

Patten called on the RSF to create effective measures to prevent and address these violations.

Over 14 million children are in need of humanitarian support, including 1.7 million children under the age of 1 year who are in need of vaccination, said UNICEF.

RSF is reportedly responsible for destruction of 41 pharmaceutical companies and half of the medicine factories in Sudan which has led to acute shortage of medicines in the country.

Current estimates of refugees who fled Sudan to neighbouring countries reached 926,841 while 3,020,517 individuals are displaced internally, according to IOM.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 4 August)

Fano militia and the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) clashed in the Amhara region this week. Fano militia took control of Lalibela airport on Tuesday, the UK Foreign Office confirmed. Reports that Fano controls Gondar airport are unverified.

A state of emergency has been declared in the Amhara region.

Ethiopian Airlines flights to the airports of Gondar and Lalibela have been cancelled.

Heavy fighting is reportedly unfolding in various parts of the Amhara region. The main clashes are occurring around Bahir Dar. Fighting is also reported in Azezo, south of Gondar, in Motta town, Debre Tabor, Kobo, and on the road from Bahir Dar to Debre Markos.

Late yesterday and this morning, heavy fighting is reported from Gondar town. Hundreds of people were reportedly killed, which included fighters but also civilians. Fano attacked ENDF troops that took up position at Gondar University, from where the fighting spread.

The roads from Bahir Dar to the North and to Wollo are blocked.

The town of Lalibela has been taken over by Fano. Various embassies warned their citizens in Lalibela and other places in Amhara to stay inside and to avoid travel to the region.

ENDF is facing resistance from civilians (non-Fano fighters) as well while crossing towns and villages.

Local administrations of towns in southern Amhara are reported to have fled.

Observers state that Fano militia are not occupying towns, but that people are organising themselves and leaving the towns after driving out police and administration.

Internet blackouts are reported throughout the region.

President of the Amhara region, Dr Yilkal Kefale, calls for the intervention of the Federal government to control the security crisis in the region.

The security crisis in the region cannot be controlled by the regular law enforcement mechanism but requires the support of the Federal government, Kefale stated in a letter to PM Abiy Ahmed.

Despite PM Abiy’s policy of dissolving regional security forces, these forces have not been dissolved in the regions of Oromia, Somali, Sidama, and SNNPR.

Situation in Tigray (per 4 August)

The Holy Synod of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church (EOTC) excommunicated four archbishops from Tigray and 10 nominated archbishops for different dioceses.

The decision was made in an emergency meeting on 2 August to address what it refers to as the illegal appointment of nine archbishops by the newly formed Tigray Orthodox Tewahdo Church.

The Tigray Orthodox Church released a statement rejecting the decision of the EOTC.

Regional Situation (per 4 August)

Kenya’s government and opposition pledged to create a joint committee in order to resolve the disputed issues which caused a series of protests in July.

International Situation (per 4 August)

At least 52 people were injured following the outbreak of violence at an Eritrean festival organised by the PFDJ in Sweden.

Observers urge the Swedish government to protect asylum seekers and end the festivals organised by the Eritrean regime, as they promote hate speech and propaganda and are supported by private militia like Eriblood/52.

Russia and Ethiopia agreed to open an Information Business Center of St. Petersburg in Addis Ababa as part of the ‘cultural and business’ agenda of Russia in Ethiopia. The agreement was signed during the Russia-Africa Summit last week.

Links of interest

“Death came to our home”: War crimes and civilian suffering in Sudan

FAO raises alarm on escalating food crisis in Sudan

Sudan: New Attacks in Darfur

Sudanese army’s return to negotiations hinges on RSF withdrawal from Khartoum: statement

Remarks by Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield at a Press Conference on the August Planned Program of Work and the U.S. Presidency of the UN Security Council

UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict engages with parties to address sexual violence

تجمع الصيادلة: الدعم السريع نهب وأتلف 41 شركة دوائية ونصف مصانع العقاقير

Regional Sudan Response Situation Update, 01 August 2023

News: Tigray religious leaders denounce excommunication by Orthodox Synod

Flights cancelled after clashes in Ethiopia’s Amhara region

Multiple injuries as Ethiopian military, militia clash in Amhara: Sources

News Update: Amhara region requests federal gov’t to intervene amid escalating security crisis, reports of internet and flight interruptions

В столице Эфиопии откроют информационно-деловой центр Санкт-Петербурга

Kenya government and opposition agree to talks after protests

Scores injured after protesters against Eritrea’s government attack cultural festival in Sweden

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.