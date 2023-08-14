Situation in Sudan (per 14 August)

Heavy fighting between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) is reported by citizens of Nyala, South Darfur.

SAF is responsible, alongside RSF and associated militia, for civilian deaths in Nyala, state observers, as they are using heavy weapons and artillery indiscriminately in residential neighbourhoods.

Conflict between the Bani Halba and Salamat tribes – both Arab tribes – is intensifying in South Darfur in the Kubum area. Members from both tribes have sought assistance from their family in the RSF. Observers note it is an example of the spread of violence in Sudan.

Fighting between RSF and SAF continues in and around Khartoum.

Sudanese civil society groups which signed the framework agreement are meeting today in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to discuss a political vision to end the war.

Medical emergency staff are unable to obtain a visa for Sudan, as requests have been pending for eight weeks. Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) warns that it may be forced to withdraw its support from the Turkish Hospital in Khartoum, as the visas of the current MSF emergency staff are about to expire.

20.3 million people in Sudan are in a situation of severe acute hunger, which is just one step away from famine, warns the World Food Programme (WFP).

132 children died of war-related malnutrition in El Gedaref, Eastern Sudan, between April and July 2023, states the Children’s Hospital there. The hospital warns it is in a critical situation due to overcrowding.

The situation in West and Central Darfur is “catastrophic”. The WFP Sudan Country Director warns of whole towns and villages where the men have been killed or disappeared, leaving women and children struggling to survive. “Health facilities, banks and other critical infrastructure are destroyed.”

Commander of the RSF Hemedti announces the establishment of the Sudan Agency for Relief and Humanitarian Operations (SARHO) to enhance and coordinate relief and humanitarian operations in RSF-controlled areas.

A nationwide blackout was reported today in Sudan due to an overload of the power grid.

Oil exports from Sudan have risen to the highest point in two years, despite the conflict in Sudan. The crude oil comes from South Sudan, which relies on it for 95% of its state income.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 14 August)

The Ethiopian government announced the successful completion of the first stage of its operation in the Amhara region.

23 individuals have been arrested in the context of the Amhara conflict, including parliament member Christian Tadele and journalist Bekalu Alamirew, founder of YouTube channel Alpha TV.

Fighting was still ongoing this weekend outside of Bahir Dar and Gondar, suggesting that Fano has left the cities and is fighting from the peripheries.

Almost all Amhara Special Forces (SF) joined the Fano when the SF was dissolved, states former Amhara SF commander Tefera Mamo.

Fano called on young people to join the militia and warned it would kill anyone working with the regional administration.

Around 640 Eritrean refugees were arrested in Addis Ababa in the past week and are being held across 12 police stations in Addis. They have not been brought before court.

The Eritreans fear they may be deported to Eritrea and that the Eritrean embassy may be involved in the arrests.

LGTBQ+ persons in Ethiopia report they are being increasingly targeted in attacks due to persons inciting violence and outing LGTBQ+ people on social media, especially Tiktok.

The Addis Ababa city administration announced a crackdown on bars, hotels and restaurants where it has received tips of “homosexual acts” taking place.

Situation in Eritrea (per 14 August)

The Eritrean Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the UK interim Charge d’Affaires to Eritrea over calls for complete withdrawal of Eritrean troops by the UK Ambassador to Ethiopia on Tigray TV.

UK’s Minister of State for Development and Africa Andrew Mitchel also calls upon Eritrean forces to leave Tigray in a letter published on Friday.

International Situation (per 14 August)

The International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia has concerns about the State of Emergency in Ethiopia, stating that previous SoEs were accompanied by violations of human rights.

A statement issued by the governments of Australia, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America expresses concern about the instability and loss of civilian lives in conflicts in Oromia and Amhara.

The EU delegation to Ethiopia and the embassies of 19 EU countries expressed concern about the violence in the Amhara region in a separate statement.

Messe Giessen, which hosted festivals organised by the Eritrean authorities, no longer wants to host the events, it stated in a letter to the city council.

Eritreans in the diaspora have organised a mass movement to counter propaganda by the Eritrean government, and vow to keep disrupting the festivals which they say “promote the brutal dictatorship, […] glorify war and whitewash the name of the dictator himself.”

Meta, owner of Facebook, has removed the pages of the Rapid Support Forces and of its commander Hemedti due to violation of its ‘Dangerous Organisations and Individuals’ policy.

Head of the UNITAMS mission Volker Perthes is set to update the UN Security Council in September, stated UN sources to the Sudan Tribune.

