Eritrean refugees outside of Addis

Our refugees at AlemWatch Camp are in a difficult situation, especially the children. There’s no food, no clean water, no medicine for the refugees because the WFP and UNHCR staff are not at the camp anymore.

At present the phones are still working, but we also heard that because of the current situation in the Amhara region the government may cut telecommunications.

The other sad story is that in Dabat refugee camp two people have been shot and killed, and three seriously injured.

Eritrean refugees in Addis

At present all Eritrean refugees in Addis Ababa are facing a very tough situation because the police are arresting everyone, whether they have Refugees IDs or not. This situation is getting harder and harder because of the recent conflict between the Federal army and FANO militants

This is the current total number of Eritrean refugees and immigrants in custody held in Addis Ababa police stations.

1. Bihere Tsige police station 38

2. AdeyAbaba policestation 40

3. Bolesubcity police station 214

4.Figa police station 25

5. Gergi police station 52

6. SarisAdisSefer police station 68.

7. C.M.C police station 8

8. Jemo police station 19

9. Gelan police station 75

10. Kaliti police station 23

11. Pepsi Nifas Silk police station 6

12. Gofa Mebrat police station

Around 640 Eritreans were arrested in the past week.

The number may increase. None have been brought to court. Eritreans fear that they may be deported, as this has been done before. We also fear that the Eritrean embassy is interfering in these cases.

Finally, it is the time to bring the issue to the Ethiopian authorities and the wider Eritrean community, so that we can find a lasting solution. This needs to be done in a very responsive and accountable manner.