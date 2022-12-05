Peace negotiations (per 05 December)

According to Tigrai Television, the Commander of the TDF, General Tadesse Werede, says that around 65% Tigray forces have disengaged from the frontlines.

Gen. Tadesse stated that “when these threats are taken care of (Eritrean and Amhara forces), we will be disengaging completely. We committed ourselves to implement the agreement”.

The TDF commander also said that a joint committee composed of four members from the ENDF and TDF were expected to finish preparing a draft plan for disarmament in Shire city.

Gen.Tadesse Werede added that the finalisation and approval of the draft disarmament plan is a responsibility of both commanders of the armies based on the Nairobi Commanders’ agreement.

The General stated that the disarmament will be carried out in a way that does not jeopardise the survival and security of the people of Tigray.

Situation in Tigray (per 05 December)

The World Health Organisation stated on 02 December that it still did not have full unimpeded access to Tigray.

Tghat Media reports that on 26 October, Eritrean forces killed around 60 civilians in Igela, central Tigray.

The Reporter Ethiopia says that the National Bank of Ethiopia has ordered all commercial banks to resume banking services in areas of Tigray controlled by the Ethiopian National Defense Forces.

Ethio Telecom stated that telecommunication services would be restored in “most parts of Tigray state”, once maintenance had taken place at the Shire core network site.

According to the Tigray Emergency Coordination Center operational update of 02 December, since 16 November 11.000 Metric Tons of food supplies arrived in Mekelle, 1.6 MT in Mai Tsebri, 2.300 MT in Shire and 4.900 MT to Alamata, Chercher, Korem, Raya Alamata and Zata. Those supplies were delivered by the World Food Program and Joint Emergency Operation Program.

To ensure continuous distribution it was estimated on 28 November that 299.000 litres of fuel and 31.800 MT of food would be needed; 90.000 litres and 14.200 MT are currently available.

They state that partners are working to resume distribution in the north western zone but that many of these areas continue to be inaccessible.

As of 01 December, 76% of the target population has yet to be reached. The main challenges are: lack of fuel, communication and security challenges, lack of information and readily available liquidity and an extended humanitarian corridor blockade.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 05 December)

Jawar Mohammed, member of the Oromo Federalist Congress, stated that in the last 48 hours at least 350 people were killed and over 400,000 were displaced in Oromia in Kiramu (East Walaga), Kombolcha and Gabate (Horo Guduru) , and Kuyu and Wara Jarso (Salale/ North Shawa).

The Washington Post reported that Ethiopian guards killed at least 83 Tigrayan prisoners in November 2021 at a prison camp near Mirab Abaya, one of the woredas (districts) in the Gamo Gofa Zone of in the Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples’ Region of Ethiopia.

Based on six witness testimonies, the Washington Post published that the prisoners were killed while they were celebrating the holy day of Saint Michael.

Attacks on Tigrayan prisoners also took place in Garbassa training centre, the headquarters of the 13th Division in Jigjiga; in prisons in Wondotika and Toga near the city of Hawassa; in the southern area of Didessa; and at the Bilate training centre among others, says the Washington Post.

Regional Situation (per 05 December)

According to Eritrean Minister of Information, Yemane G. Meskel, Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh met Kenyan President William Ruto at the State House in Nairobi to discuss furthering bilateral ties.

William Ruto stated he wanted to “reaffirm our commitment to work together in the pursuit of regional peace and development in the Horn of Africa”.

Sudan’s opposition and military administration have signed an agreement on 05 December setting up a framework deal for a 2 year civilian led transitional government towards an election, says Reuters.

Somali Armed forces have announced the capture of 4 strategic villages in the the Hiran and Middle Shabelle regions from Al Shabaab forces on 03 December.

International Situation (per 05 December)

The World Bank stated that they remain “committed to continuing its partnership with Ethiopia for the benefit of all Ethiopians.”

Access Now, a platform dedicated to upholding the rights of users, stated that “Internet Shutdowns violate fundamental human rights and Ethiopian authorities must restore internet access in Tigray” at the Internet Governance Forum in Addis Ababa.

