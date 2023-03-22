Peace negotiations (per 22 March)

The House of Peoples Representatives (HPR) of the Federal democratic republic of Ethiopia removed the designation of terrorist organisation from the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

The decision of the HPR was passed with a majority vote. The HRP noted that there were 61 objections and 6 abstensions.

The HPR designated the TPLF and the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA – also known as Shene) as terrorist organisations on 05 May 2021 based on Articles 18 and 19 of Proclamation No. 1176/2020 on the Prevention and Suppression of Terrorism Crimes. Only TPLF has now been delisted.

The delisting of the TPLF was one of the key points included in the Cessation of Hostilities (CoH) Agreement.

The Federal Prosecutors had charged 62 former and current TPLF officials with terrorism-related offences under the case file of Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD), Chairman of the party.

The accused officials include Getachew Reda who was elected by the TPLF central committee on 17 March to be the president of the Interim Regional Administration of the region.

It is expected that with the removal of the TPLF from the terrorism list, the charges against TPLF officials will be dropped.

The UK’s Minister of State for Development and Africa Andrew Mitchell and Ethiopian deputy prime minister and foreign minister Demeke Mekonnen met in Addis Ababa and discussed bilateral issues, reports Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC).

Demeke Mekonnen reportedly briefed Andrew Mitchel on the status of the implementation of the CoH agreement and appreciated the support the UK provides to Ethiopia.

Andrew Mitchell commended Ethiopia on steps made in the context of the CoH Agreement and national consultations on the issue of transitional justice, and assured the UK’s continued support.

Ethiopian State Minister of Peace Taye Dendea said that the federal government is working to ensure the sustainability of the CoH Agreement.

In his address at a conference entitled “transition from the cessation of hostilities to comprehensive national peace”, he explained that the restoration of basic services and the formation of a national rehabilitation commission indicated the commitment of the parties to implement the CoH Agreement.

The conference aims to obtain policy advice from stakeholders on how to advance the CoH Agreement into national peacebuilding.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 22 March)

The rising price of Teff is causing political tensions in Ethiopia. Prosperity Party officials blame economic sabotage by traders to increase the prices, whereas some critics of the PP state the exclusion of Amhara Teff farmers and traders is the cause.

Situation in Tigray (per 22 March)

Getachew Reda, president of the Interim Regional Administration of Tigray, reassured former soldiers that their requests and needs will be taken very seriously.

Reda’s comments come after former soldiers called for more medical care, food supplies and assistance during the protest in Mekelle.

Regional Situation (per 22 March)

Drought is predicted to kill 135 people per day in Somalia from January to June 2023, according to a study by the Somali health ministry, World Health Organisation (WHO) and UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The study forecasts 18.000-34.200 deaths due to drought in Somalia “during the first six months of 2023.”

Mamunur Rahman Malik, WHO representative in Somalia, said “the cost of our inaction will mean that children, women, and other vulnerable people will pay with their lives while we hopelessly, helplessly, witness the tragedy unfold.”

The situation is dire for the estimated 100.000 refugees fleeing violence in Laascaanood, Somalia, who are residing in Ethiopia, states the Norwegian Refugee Council.

The study notes that already “moderate acute malnutrition [is] observed in many children under five and in pregnant and nursing mothers.”

In a televised address, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudanese chief of the army, reiterated that the military will not participate in politics in the future.

He said: “We are establishing an army that will not participate in politics in the future […] There is no military personnel staging a coup, it is the politicians who carry out coups.”

He explained “The army should not have a political role. We are on the verge of a new phase that will be satisfactory to all”.

Somaliland President Musa Bihi Abdi received the credentials of the new Ethiopian Ambassador to Somaliland, Amb. Delil Kedir Bushra.

International Situation (per 22 March)

Germany is providing EUR 25 million to the UN Food And Agriculture Organization (FAO) for food and livelihood support for drought affected people in Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya and Sudan.

