Peace negotiations (per 14 April)

The interim administration of Tigray and the National Rehabilitation Commission met in Mekelle today, and discussed Demobilization, Disarmament, and Reintegration (DDR).

Getachew Reda, president of the interim administration of Tigray, tweeted: “We held a meeting with Ambassador Teshome of the National Rehabilitation Commission on the remaining tasks in the DDR process. Having evaluated the process undertaken thus far and the tasks ahead, we have agreed to work closely on Demobilization and Reintegration efforts in Tigray.”

Despite the Cessation of Hostilities (CoH) Agreement, the Amhara forces have reportedly displaced tens of thousands of Tigrayans from Western Tigray in Northern Ethiopia, says the Associated Press citing aid workers and internal agency documents.

Situation in Tigray (per 14 April)

Security constraints for aid organisations along the Gondar-Shire via Humera corridor persist, state the Logistics Cluster and the World Food Programme in the latest update.

Humanitarian cargo into Tigray is mostly travelling through the Afar corridor (Semera-Mekelle).

The report sums up the arrival of trucks in Tigray from 15 November 2022 up until 31 March 2023.

The report lists that 5,264 trucks have arrived by partners, which is equivalent to 207,427 MT of humanitarian cargo. In addition 44 fuel tankers carrying 1,575,592 litres of fuel were sent.

Conditions at Endabaguna reception centre which currently hosts thousands of displaced Tigrayans from Western Tigray, are very bad.

“The roofing and pipelines are damaged, there is no toilet and latrine, the doors and windows of the rooms are looted (or) damaged, and there is no proper water supply,” said an Aid worker to AP.

In addition, reports show that there is no humanitarian aid coming to Endabaguna.

Regional Situation (per 14 April)

The national military of Sudan warned of potential clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which reportedly has deployed troops in Khartoum and other cities, in a statement on 13 April.

The military statement noted that the amassing of troops by RSF is done without army approval and is in “violation of the law.”

RSF forces are amassing in the city of Merowe; 100 vehicles have entered and troops have surrounded the city’s strategic airport, according to an eyewitness.

An RSF statement on Wednesday claimed that its activity in northern Sudan was for “achieving security and stability and fighting human trafficking and illegal migration.”

Tensions between the national military and the RSF have escalated in recent months, causing a delay in the signing of an agreement on a civilian-led transitional government.

The deadline for signing the civilian-led transitional government agreement passed on 11 April.

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga stated his party plans to resume anti-government protests after the holy month of Ramadan. A rally is scheduled for Sunday.

Odinga notes the protests will continue alongside planned talks with the government.

The opposition is accusing the Kenyan government of not being committed to serious talks.

International Situation (per 14 April)

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni is on a two-day visit to Ethiopia. She met with Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed today to strengthen the collaboration between the two countries.

The UN Committee Against Torture will hold a session from 17 April to 12 May, examining the situations in among others Ethiopia. This is part of a system of regular reviews.

The review on Ethiopia will take place on 3 and 4 May.

The United Nations said that about 8.3 million people or almost half of Somalia’s population will need humanitarian assistance this year amidst the worst drought in decades, states UN secretary-general António Guterres.

On April 12, Secretary-General António Guterres said “A devastating drought has already resulted in the tragic loss of 43,000 lives in 2022 alone. It has led to the displacement of 1.4 million Somalis, with women and children making up 80%.”

He also said “rising food prices are naturally aggravating hunger and malnutrition. Poor and vulnerable communities are pushed by the drought to the brink of starvation. And the situation can get worse.”

Ethiopia is reportedly seeking to get a loan of at least $2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under a reform program.

The IMF has reportedly estimated that Ethiopia will face a financing gap of at least $6 billion until 2026.

A source connected with the negotiations stated: “The scope of the support for Ethiopia is yet not set in stone, both parts are still working on the debt sustainability analysis.”

The organisation Security and Justice for Tigrayans (SJT) sent a letter to the US, EU, AU and international organisations asking them to pressure Ethiopia to allow the Independent Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia (ICHREE) access to investigate human rights abuses in Tigray.

Special envoys of France, Germany, Norway, UK, US and EU call for de-escalation of the situation between RSF and Sudanese Armed Forces.

