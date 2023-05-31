My friend for nearly sixty years, Leon Sadie died on on Tuesday. Here is a photograph from 2004. But I want to remember his kindness to me in the 1960’s.

I was just 15 when I had a huge row at home and had to find somewhere to live – fast.

Leon, who worked at my father’s business, Plaut Interior Design on the foreshore, offered me a room in his flat on Long street.

This is a contemporary image of Long Street and the flat was on the other side of the street and not as colourful. Except in the life it introduced me to. For the first time I was introduced to Cape Town’s vibrant gay scene. Every Saturday Leon would hold a tea party and his friends would crowd into the flat. They were lovely young men – all of whom treated me with kindness and friendship.

The discussion was of where to go that evening: Darryl’s or the Navigator’s Den? It was a hard choice and there was much debate. But as night fell Leon would get dressed up and – taking me with him – would proceed to these nightclubs.

After getting past the bouncer and getting our hands stamped we were in! There would be a wall of sound. Drinks. Men – often sailors from the docks nearby – and lots of women.

Some of the women would come up to me and say: “hello, Martin!” To my astonishment I found they were Leon’s friends, who had been transformed for the night. What a time we had! How they coped with the advances of the sailors as the night turned into morning, I never found out.

Leon had introduced me to a new world I knew nothing about. What a wonderful friend!

Below are some photographs taken by Billy Monk in Cape Town nightclubs in 1967-69. These were taken in a club called the Catacombs, which we also visited. What a time to be young!