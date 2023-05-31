Eritrean Orthodox Tewahedo Church

Diocese of Europe. No. NHS/03/2017

In the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, Amen

To: All sub-dioceses in Europe

Subject: Annual tithe of churches and associations

With spiritual greetings first,

The case applies to the payment of tithes from churches and associations.

Date 04/03/2017

The Diocese of Europe gives you strict instructions to inform churches and associations to pay tithes for the years 2015-2016 by the end of March 2017.

God bless our country and our faith!

Fox. Joseph Merhatsion

Secretary for the diocese in Europe

Pastor Zeresenay Pastor Solomon

Chairman of the diocese in Europe