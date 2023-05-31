Eritrean Orthodox Tewahedo Church
Diocese of Europe. No. NHS/03/2017
In the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, Amen
To: All sub-dioceses in Europe
Subject: Annual tithe of churches and associations
With spiritual greetings first,
The case applies to the payment of tithes from churches and associations.
Date 04/03/2017
The Diocese of Europe gives you strict instructions to inform churches and associations to pay tithes for the years 2015-2016 by the end of March 2017.
God bless our country and our faith!
Fox. Joseph Merhatsion
Secretary for the diocese in Europe
Pastor Zeresenay Pastor Solomon
Chairman of the diocese in Europe