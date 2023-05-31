Situation in Sudan (per 31 May)

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have suspended their participation in the Jeddah negotiations for the ceasefire and humanitarian access.

The decision of SAF came as a reaction to ongoing occupation of hospitals by the RSF as well as their continuous breaches of the previously brokered humanitarian ceasefires, said SAF’s spokesperson Brigadier Nabil Abdalla.

Intense clashes are still being reported in Khartoum and adjoining cities.

Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan visited soldiers of SAF in an unidentified location in Khartoum.

Al-Burhan threatened that heavier fighting will follow if the defiance of the RSF does not stop.

The African Union Security Council is meeting in Addis Ababa to discuss the situation in Sudan and implementation process of the AU Roadmap for the Resolution of the Conflict adopted over the weekend by the Peace and Security Commission.

A curfew between 11pm and 5am local time was announced for Port Sudanese citizens based on the decision of the security committee of Sudan’s Red Sea State.

The security committee has decided to issue a curfew based on the warning from the informants on potential “rebellious” activities planned in the neighbourhoods of the city.

Several violations by both warring sides of the Jeddah Declaration of Humanitarian Principles signed on 11 May, have been documented and reported by The Youth Citizens Observers Network.

Violations include the use of heavy weapons, airstrikes, restriction of civilian movement, arrests and assault of civilians and the continued occupation of health facilities and civilian homes, hindering the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Violation of the negotiated ceasefire has been stronger in states where military clashes were heavy prior to the signing a ceasefire deal. More civilians are being armed in those states, as well as El Fasher and West and Central Darfur.

1,210,214 persons have been displaced across all 18 states of Sudan and 425,482 refugees crossed the borders, according to the Displacement Tracking Matrix of IOM.

The Libyan embassy in Khartoum has been attacked and looted, confirmed the Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA). The staff members were evacuated. Libyan MoFA denounced the attack and called on all parties to ensure protection of the diplomatic mission.

Sudanese doctor Alaaeldin Nugud has been arrested by Sudanese intelligence. Nugud previously reported the medical aid received from WHO has been misused by the army by redirecting the aid from hospitals to army barracks.

Refugee Situation (per 31 May)

At least 33,400 people have entered Ethiopia from Sudan through the Metema border point.

About 1,500 Ethiopian returnees have received financial support from the Ethiopian government to travel from the Metema border point of entry, while others returnees are using their own finances.

At least 3,500 people have been supplied with hot meals at Metema POE in the past days and health services have been enhanced due to increasing numbers of medical cases.

More than 18,000 children under 5 years old as well as at least 4,000 pregnant and lactating women have malnutrition and have been displaced in Amhara, Ethiopia.

Situation in Tigray (per 31 May)

Deaths from starvation continue to rise as the aid flow remains restricted, confirmed Officials in Tigray.

Over 270 people died from starvation in the Northwestern Tigray zone in the last three months, of which 100 in IDP centres and the remaining in villages, the interim administrator of the Northwestern Tigray zone said.

Significant parts of Tigray, including a large part of the Irob district, are still occupied by Eritrean forces, making it hard to determine the condition of people.

The African Union High-level panel has reportedly withheld information from the public on the Eritrean military stopping and preventing the AU Monitoring, Verification and Compliance Mission (MVCM) entering Eastern Tigray earlier in May.

The AU’s MVCM is due to send a monitoring team to Humera on 6 June. The mission is threatened by the presence of Eritrean troops which will have negative implications on the outcome of the mission.

“[T]here is practically nobody protecting us” said the AU monitoring team member to Tigrai Television.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 31 May)

Ethiopian Airlines have been sued for precluding Tigrayans aged 15 to 60 from booking the flights from Mekelle to Addis Ababa as well as unreasonably raising prices for people from Tigray.

The Airlines’ staff members reportedly received orders not to sell the tickets to people from Tigray aged 15-65. Selling tickets to people from the restricted age group is possible only after extensive background checks of a passenger.

The lawsuit was filed by a local NGO Human Rights First claiming the breach of constitutional rights.

The sugar production of the Fincha Sugar Factory in Western Oromia has been suspended. The decision comes after the factory was attacked by militants killing 14 persons last week.

Regional Situation (per 31 May)

At least 17 people have died in Somalia after al-Shabaab attacked a military base in Masagawa.

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) is increasing support in Kenya for the people affected by the 3 year long drought. They will be increasing their programme to support 940,000 people from the previously announced 600,000.

International Situation (per 31 May)

The UN Security Council extended the arms embargo on South Sudan for additional 12 months.

Links of interest

Sudan army suspends participation in Jeddah ceasefire talks

Sudan: Army chief Burhan filmed with troops

الشبكة الشبابية للمراقبة المدنية

African Union’s Security Council meets to discuss Sudan

Curfew declared in Sudan’s second biggest city Port Sudan: Statement

IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix Sudan Situation Report 6, 30 May 2023

Libyan embassy in Khartoum attacked and looted – ministry

Doctor who criticised army for diverting aid detained in Sudan

OCHA – Situation Report – Highlights (29 May 2023)

Hunger related death rises in Tigray amidst ongoing investigation into food aid diversion, persistent aid suspension

Ethiopian Airlines faces legal case over claims it blocks Tigrayans from travel

Fincha sugar factory stops production amid continued instability in Western, Central Oromia

Clash between Somalia army and al Shabaab kills 17, witness says

United States funding enables WFP to support almost one million Kenyans reeling from the impact of drought

UN extends arms embargo on South Sudan over protests from world’s newest nation and 5 abstentions

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.