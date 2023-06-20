Getachew Reda – the head of Tigray’s Interim Authority – met the WFP and posted this information via Tweets.

Earlier today I met & held discussions with WFP Regional Director, @cnnikoi, who was in Mekelle since taking over @WFP_Ethiopia operations last month. I briefed them on the results of our investigation into food diversion & the measures so far taken against suspects.

While raising our grave concerns over the long over-due resumption of humanitarian aid to the needy in Tigray, I did express our readiness to cooperate with the WFP in their efforts to introduce a bottom-up/digitalized approach to identifying beneficiaries at household levels thereby avoiding unwanted meddling of Government functionaries in identifying beneficiaries or in distribution of aid.

Our only concern is ensuring access to aid for our people through a speedy & foolproof distribution system; hence our commitment to supporting their newest approach as best we can.